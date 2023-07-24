US passes 400 mass shootings in 2023 on pace with deadliest year





Topline

Seven mass shootings across the country over the weekend brought the number of mass shootings in the United States this year to more than 400, according to Gun Violence Archive data, surpassing the number of shootings at this point last year and putting 2023 on pace to be the deadliest year in at least a decade.

Crime Scene Unit officials investigate the crime scene of the mass shooting in Philadelphia… [+] earlier this month.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Highlights

The United States has reported 402 mass shootings since the start of the year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which tracks shootings in which at least four people were killed or injured, not including the shooter.

The most recent shooting took place in Houston on Saturday when a gunman injured five people inside a bar, leading local police to search for the suspect, while a separate incident at an illegal car race in Seattle left four people injured, one critically injured.

With more than 400 shootings so far this year, 2023 surpassed the number of mass shootings reported to this point last year, when 359 people were killed in 365 mass shootings through July 23, according to Gun Violence Archive.

Large number

453. That’s how many people have been killed in mass shootings so far this year, according to Gun Violence Archive.

Tangent

Some 161 children under the age of 12 have been killed in all recorded shootings this year, according to Gun Violence Archive, while nearly 400 have been injured. Another 855 teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 were killed in all shootings in 2023, with 2,334 injured, the Gun Violence Archive reported.

Key Context

A series of mass shootings this winter, including two California bombings that killed 11 at a Monterey Park dance hall, and two shootings in Half Moon May that killed seven people, have sparked a national debate on gun reform, with President Joe Biden announcing new gun control measures this spring. Another 17 mass shootings were reported over the July 4 weekend, including an attack in Shreveport, Louisiana that left four people dead and at least six injured, while a shooting last week in Hampton, Georgia killed four people and injured three others.

Contra

Despite years of pushing Democrats for action on gun violence, including last June’s bipartisan Safer Communities Act and Bidens’ executive order in March to expand background checks and push for so-called red flag laws, many measures have fallen flat due to the GOP’s pushback, particularly a proposed assault weapons ban. While legislation that has been passed, such as the Safer Communities Act, has been hailed for taking sweeping steps to reduce gun violence, these acts have stopped short of banning assault rifles or high-capacity magazines, instead focusing on other preventative measures such as background checks and red flag laws, which prevent people deemed a threat from obtaining guns. GOP lawmakers have instead focused on mental health issues believed to be linked to mass shootings, while some GOP-led states have pushed for armed resource officers in public schools to stop mass shootings.

