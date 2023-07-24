The grim reality of duck shooting for ‘sport’ at UK shooting ranges deserves closer scrutiny – Raptor Persecution UK





If you ask the general public what they think of a duck pond, I bet most people will tell you about an idyllic little pond in a leafy village green. Handfuls of wild ducks live and breed here with relatively little stress and are sometimes visited by local adults with young toddlers who want to see and feed them as part of a peaceful outing.

I lived in a town with such a pond, and the biggest threat to ducks was being run over on the main road that ran through town. Overall, it worked.

It is very doubtful that the general public would describe Duck Pond as a huge mud pit devoid of vegetation. It’s absurdly overkill with half-tamed ducks fed sacks of barley to keep in a pond so that paying customers can show up during the fall shooting season and shatter them for a few laughs.

Still, that’s what’s happening in UK ‘sporting’ properties, with anecdotal reports of an increase in released ducks in recent years due to a shortage of pheasants and partridges that can be imported from overseas due to the avian flu pandemic.

This grim image was sent to me by a Scottish walker. She said it was one of two ‘ponds’ at this shooting range on the Scottish Borders that offer partridge and pheasant shooting. These ducks have been released here over the past few weeks for the start of the shooting season on September 1st.

It would be fair to say that not all duck hunting ponds look as bad as this one. I’ve seen other ponds built to provide habitat rich in really good wildlife without over-stocking so blatantly, though the question of the ethics of duck hunting still exists in this way. There are many reports on the internet of ducks spinning around and trying to land in ponds to avoid guns. Each time they come they fly higher and higher so many become ‘winged’ and crippled because they are out of range of the gun. It’s a terrible carnage.

The semi-tamed ducks seen in the photo above are looking forward to feeding.

Although many grounds offer ‘mixed bag’ days that include pheasants, partridges and ducks (usually mallards), it is surprising and ironic that the reported increase in duck hunting has been driven by a shortage of pheasant/partridge poultry due to the prevalence of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

You may recall that the RSPB recently repeated its request for a moratorium on the release of gamebirds and ducks because of the risk of spreading highly pathogenic avian flu to wild bird populations (see here). DEFRA ignored the call. Ducks and other waterfowl are particularly susceptible to avian flu, so it’s hard to imagine that overbreeding like the one shown in these two photos will minimize the risk.

Shooting semi-tamed ducks for ‘fun’ has not garnered as much attention as shooting pheasants and partridges, perhaps because of the numbers involved (and therefore the environmental impact) (i.e. the estimated 60 million or more exotic pheasants and partridges released each year in the UK compared to the vaguely estimated 3 million native mallards).

