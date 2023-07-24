Can the European cannabis market avoid American mistakes? Investors step in





When it comes to the cannabis market in Europe, the biggest news this year is what didn’t happen. Contrary to what many people expected, Germany is not about to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. Instead, the EU’s most populous country watered down its plans for legislative reform after reaching out to regulators.

Is Germany’s decision and the precedent it set bad news for VCs investing in cannabis startups in Europe? Not necessarily, and that might even be good news for some. According to Oliver Lamb, co-founder of skare Capital, German pressure to slow the legalization of recreational cannabis is positive for the medical and pharmaceutical market.

The hybrid recreational-medical experiment has happened before in North America, and there have been a painful amount of lessons learned that would be unwise to ignore, he said.

Lamb, like other investors, is wary of the mistakes they’ve seen in the United States: The blurred line between the medical and recreational sectors has undoubtedly been to the detriment of targeted drug development, he said.

It is crucial to use the lessons of the paths that others have trodden before you. In New York, we’ve seen failure, with only a handful of dispensaries up and running alongside lax law enforcement, leading to an overt and burgeoning illicit market, said Matt Hawkins, founder and managing partner of Entourage Effect Capital.

However, some funds fear that the total addressable market for legal cannabis on the continent is limited and has been affected by Germany’s move. Germany’s reduction has made us more hesitant to deploy capital in Europe, Hawkins said. Germany’s process indicated that the entire continent will struggle to create a commercial adult market in the coming years and will have a limited TAM.

Likewise, like other private companies seeking to raise venture capital, cannabis startups are not immune to the global revaluation that investors are clamoring for. European cannabis companies are still overvalued, said Emily Paxhia, co-founder and managing partner of Poseidon Investment Management.

For founders of cannabis startups hoping to ride out the downturn, the advice isn’t much different from what all entrepreneurs are told right now: survive and move on. It’s Poseidon’s motto, says Paxhia.

For cannabis companies that know they won’t survive, finding a buyer seems like a viable option as consolidation is expected in the coming months. But whether we’re talking about investments or mergers and acquisitions, we’re in a strong buyer’s market, Lamb warned.

Read on to find out where these investors see the next opportunity, how they plan to approach the market following Germany’s move, and how best to pitch them.

We spoke with:

Oliver Lamb, co-founder, Skare Capital

Is cannabis more legally accessible in Europe this year than it was in our previous survey last year? Were there any key regulatory changes at play?

Medically, cannabinoid therapies and non-cannabinoid therapies (i.e. therapies that modulate the endocannabinoid system but do so without cannabinoids) are increasingly available.

Many factors account for this change, including [being] increased tailwinds and reduced headwinds. Today, we have more and better clinical data demonstrating the effectiveness of these drugs for a variety of conditions, coupled with an increase in the number of highly skilled teams bringing these drugs to market.

As far as tailwinds go, difficult patient access has long hampered prescriptions for drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system (the regulatory system in mammals that responds to cannabinoids and cannabinoid-like molecules, similar to the central nervous system).

However, we are excited to see a number of technologies and platforms connecting specialist physicians with patients in need of these drugs. One such example is Leva, whose digital clinic is tackling the largely underserved chronic pain market in the UK.

Along with this, there is a growing acceptance within the medical communities of the suitability of ECS modulating drugs for certain pathologies. At a conference in Berlin this month, a founder happily recounted that a recent meeting of GPs spent two hours talking about medical cannabinoids. This is a clear indicator of the growing understanding and adoption of these drugs by physicians across Europe.

Along with watered-down plans to legalize recreational use, Germany imported a record amount of marijuana for medical and scientific purposes in 2022. Is that distracting from the fact that imports are slowing?

While Germany’s move was undoubtedly unpopular with companies betting on legislation going in the opposite direction, this push to slow the legalization of recreational cannabis is positive for the medical and pharmaceutical market.

The recreational-medical hybrid experiment has happened before in North America, and there have been a painful amount of lessons learned that it would be unwise to ignore. Specifically, the legalization of recreational cannabis alongside medical use in North America can be seen to have diminished the incentives for researchers to develop targeted therapies for specific pathologies, given the flood of cannabis flowers dispensed from dispensaries. This happened despite the preference of the majority of doctors to prescribe a targeted and authorized treatment that does not need to be smoked.

The North American approach has also blurred the boundaries between the recreational and medical markets, reinforcing the impression that the users of these therapies were simply prioritizing pleasure while claiming a real need.

This misconception is not only counterproductive for patients seeking proven treatments, [but] it also distracts from the fact that ECS modulating drugs may not only provide far superior side effect profiles to traditional pharmaceuticals such as opiates, but also provide treatments for currently incurable conditions.

The Czech Republic may end up legalizing recreational cannabis use before Germany does, but it’s a smaller market. Is it big enough to move the needle and find out what the EU will tolerate?

Peter Lynch once noted that if you spend 13 minutes a year on the economy, you lose 10 minutes. The policy is probably the same. The influences on international regulations are wide and varied, and while you have a good idea of ​​the outcome, the timelines are just as complicated to predict.

Therefore, as a general rule, we do not bet on regulation. Instead, we invest in what we know: strong teams, innovative science, and untapped market opportunities. We select our investments assuming that the regulatory landscape is frozen as it is today. That way, if nothing changes, we know they can succeed regardless, and as things continue to open up, they can be positioned to benefit more.

One prediction I am sure to make is that governments and medical communities will continue to better understand the benefits of these drugs.

How has your approach to investing in the cannabis sector changed over the past 12 months? What are your expectations for the next 12 months? Is consolidation in the cards during this period?

As far as our thesis is concerned, not at all. We started by focusing on Europe and we continue to do so. Similarly, we launched the fund to target life sciences and deep tech investments in the sector, and that remains unchanged, largely thanks to the fact that our portfolio is performing very well.

It is also gratifying to see that a number of US funds are now looking to Europe for the next wave of growth in the sector. This is a plus, as we like to syndicate towers and having stakeholders across the pond often comes in handy when it comes to intercontinental expansion.

Here are our predictions for this year, and the ones we made for 2022 are here.

We’re happy to say that most of our past predictions have come to fruition, and this year’s are on track to do the same.

What advice are you giving your cannabis portfolio companies right now to preserve or expand their track?

