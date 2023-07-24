Bank of England Leads Global Rival in Passing Rate Benefits to Depositors





The Bank of England has passed more of the benefits of rate hikes to savers than its counterparts in Europe or America, as politicians, regulators and customers demanded higher shares.

An analysis by credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s found that global banks are under pressure to pass on the benefits of higher interest rates to their customers, but lenders in less competitive markets are far less lenient than other banks.

Jefferies analyst Marco Nicolai said banks that had seen extremely low profitability tied to extremely low interest rates for years now have a chance to regain some of their pre-global financial crisis profitability levels. They don’t want to give it up right away.

The rapid increase in interest rates by central banks over the past 18 months to combat the threat of inflation has greatly helped banks, which generate profits from the difference between the rates they pay depositors and the rates they charge borrowers (net interest income).

Analysts estimate that European banks’ profit margins from net interest will peak in the third quarter of this year.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

But banks have faced pressure to share more of the bounty with their customers, arguing that healthier margins are a return to normal business conditions following record-low and even negative interest rates.

When comparing the market based on the percentage of policy rate hikes banks apply to their deposit rates, a metric known as deposit beta, customers in countries that started raising rates early have by far benefited the most.

In the UK, the Bank of England started raising rates in December 2021, one of the first major central banks to do so. Since then, it has raised the benchmark rate from 0.1% to 5%, and investors expect it to rise to 6.5%, the highest level since 1998, by March next year.

Meanwhile, Britain’s biggest banks have passed on 43% of benefits to customers on higher deposits.

Nicolas Charnay, analyst at S&P Global Ratings, explained why the UK’s deposit beta is the highest in Europe, saying the UK not only has a seven-month lead over the eurozone, but also has a higher level of competition, especially from the non-bank sector.

But as the UK is gripped by soaring inflation and soaring mortgage rates, politicians, regulators and the Bank of England have pushed banks to raise deposit rates.

A major problem in the UK is that fixed term mortgage rates are tied to swap rates that have risen much faster than the BoE policy rate.

Citi analyst Andrew Coombs said what politicians don’t want to see is much higher mortgage rates compared to savings rates getting through.

Meanwhile, U.S. banks have passed a 25% rate hike since the Fed began raising rates from March 2022 to April of this year, and S&P analysts have predicted deposit betas will increase substantially thereafter.

Nonetheless, corporate and institutional customers have pushed US lenders to further increase deposit rates.

U.S. lenders are under more pressure than European lenders to pass on the benefits of higher interest rates to their customers, driven by competition between banks as well as within markets that offer a variety of savings products.

According to Citi, unlike European banks, which typically saw little money inflow into savings accounts last year, U.S. banks experienced a 5% outflow over the same period.

One of the biggest differences between European banks and American banks is money market flight in the United States, where it’s much easier to move money out of bank accounts into short-term financial instruments or buy government bonds, Coombs said.

This ease of movement is part of the dynamic that explains why US banks are willing to offer higher deposit rates.

Across the eurozone, where the European Central Bank started raising rates in July 2022, banks have been slow to pass on the benefits to their customers. For the nine months to April of this year, the average deposit beta at large eurozone banks was 18%, compared to 36% in the first nine months of the previous period, when interest rates continued to rise in 2005-8.

Analysts said the speed at which the policy rate was raised this time compared to 2005 was one of the main reasons for the delay.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

French lenders are most willing to share the rise with their clients. A key factor in this is the popularity of the Livret A, a 200-year-old savings account designed to help restore France’s public finances after the Napoleon Bonaparte Wars.

Livret A savings accounts are inflation tied and set by the government. At 3%, the interest rate on the account is the highest in 14 years.

Luxembourg Bank has the highest deposit beta in the entire eurozone at 36%, but a quarter of that is because customers convert from checking accounts to fixed term accounts, offering higher interest rates in exchange for locking up their money for a year or more.

In countries such as the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and Ireland, the rate of movement into high-income accounts is much lower as savers facing rising costs prioritize immediate access to their savings.

Countries that were hit hardest by the eurozone crisis more than a decade ago and whose sectors were forced to consolidate, such as Ireland, Spain, Greece and Italy, also proved much less willing to pass policy rates on to customers.

Having fewer banks in the system allows the banks to control the market and have more control over the money that goes to consumers. S&P’s Charnay said.

Spanish banks have the lowest pass rate in Europe this year, even as the Socialist-led coalition government introduced a controversial and serendipitous tax to attack the banks that have benefited most from increased net interest income.

I’m not sure how effective the windfall was in pressuring banks to raise deposit rates. It doesn’t address the key factor, which is the level of competition in the market, Charnay added.

Citi expects deposit betas across the eurozone to rise from an average of 25-30% this year to 30-40% next year, while U.S. banks expect it to rise to 45-55% by the end of the year.

A European bank executive said it would ultimately depend on how much political pressure banks are willing to absorb compared to the profits they eventually generate after years of low or negative interest rates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/1d2949d6-00d1-4c18-af81-01439fa7cfc5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos