Report finds Iran increasingly threatening US and Israel from Syria – analysis





Iran is supporting forces in Syria that are “preparing and assembling capabilities to be able to threaten US forces in Syria and Israel,” an unnamed official told Newsweek’s Tom O’Connor on Friday. The revelation sheds light on Iran-backed hunting divisions in Syria that have actually posed a threat to the region for years.

“Armed with precision-guided munitions and attack and spy drones, as well as a wide array of smaller weapons, the division carried out an intensive barrage of drone and rocket attacks that hit the U.S. military garrison in southeast Al-Tanf in October 2021, according to the intelligence official,” Newsweek reported.

According to the report, this information is based on an “intelligence official, who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the information”.

Nevertheless, this information was provided to US officials, according to the article, shedding light on what they called the Imam Hossein Division, which is linked to the Al-Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“The Division represents a multinational fighting force made up of thousands of fighters from the Middle East…Today, the structure of the Division maintains thousands of fighters in the Syrian arena,” the report said. “Most of the agents are Syrian, although some come from Lebanon, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen, Sudan and other countries.

The group has “powerful and robust capabilities”, the report said, adding that the unit has fighters from a number of countries that Iran has benefited from in the past, including Lebanon and Yemen, and Shiites from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Members of an IRGC special force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022. (MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

The report refers to past attacks, such as in January 2019, when a rocket was fired at Israel. The IDF said at the time: “The Iranian Quds Force fired an Iranian-made rocket from Syrian territory at a civilian ski resort on Mount Hermon in northern Israel… [the] The Iron Dome air defense system managed to intercept the rocket before it could harm civilians.

The report also mentions the drone threat that emerged near the Golan Heights later that year in August, leading Israel to eliminate a team of “killer drones” that month.

Iran has had troops in Syria for many years

THE PRESENCE of the international unit of Iranian fighters in Syria is not new. Since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Iran has aided the Syrian regime, recruiting men from Shia communities in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iraq, including Hezbollah. At first, some went to defend a sanctuary near Damascus before engaging in other battles.

Claims that Iran has formed a “second Hezbollah in Syria” date back to 2014, and they were also made by IRGC General Hossein Hamedani, according to a 2016 paper by Phillip Smyth at the Washington Institute for Near East Studies. Hamedani named the Liwa al-Imam al-Hussein (LIH) unit, which was “deployed in the southern city of Deraa and north of Damascus in Qalamoun”. Hamedani was killed in 2015.

“Iranian-backed militants are building new military sites south of the city of Damascus, likely as part of Iranian efforts to secure transportation routes through Syria and connect to the Golan Heights and Lebanon,” the Institute for the Study of War wrote last month. “The Iraqi Imam Hussein Brigades, backed by Iran, seized land to build a military headquarters and storage center in Khan al Shih, south of Damascus, in mid-June. Lebanese Hezbollah also seized land for a headquarters and an underground storage facility about 20 km away near Mezzeh military airport on June 17.

According to Newsweek’s report, the Imam Hossein unit was formed in 2016 by Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani. The unit’s name is shared with many Imam Hossein sites and entities in Iraq or related to Iran and the Shia Muslim tradition. There is an Imam Hossein (Hussein) shrine in Karbala, Iraq. There is an Imam Hossein University in Tehran linked to the IRGC.

The shrine near Damascus for Sayyidah Zaynab is also significant for this tradition, as it was where Shia fighters gathered in 2012 during the early days of the war in Syria. Zaynab is the sister of Imam Hossein and an important shrine for Shiites, which allowed Iran to gather believers from across the region to defend the shrine and later train them into units to use against the US and Israel.

In 2017, the Jerusalem Public Affairs Center profiled Iran’s “foreign legion” in Syria and described Liwa’ Al-Imam Hussein as a “brigade close to Muslim cleric Moqtada Sadr and [it] operates primarily in the Damascus area with its stated mission – to defend the Shrine of Sayda Zaynab. Unlike other formations, the brigade was affiliated with the infamous 4th Division of the Syrian Armed Forces.

What matters today is less the complex story than what might follow. Israel and the United States could be threatened, according to the Newsweek article, adding that “further attacks against the two allies are in preparation”.

Iran has recently encouraged Hezbollah to increase tensions on Israel’s northern border. In addition, Tehran has supported Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas to increase threats in the West Bank, including encouraging them to use EFP (explosively formed projectile) explosives against vehicles in and around Jenin.

It is in this context that the warning about Iran’s role in Syria must be seen. The Newsweek article, citing the intelligence report, also said that Homs had become a “major hub for Division operations and command” as well as areas around Aleppo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/iran-news/article-752105 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos