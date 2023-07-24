US deeply concerned over sexual assault case in India in viral videos





[1/6]Police detain protesters during a protest against the alleged sexual assault of two tribal women in the eastern state of Manipur, in Ahmedabad, India July 23, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) – The United States said it was deeply concerned on Sunday by reports of viral videos showing two women parading naked in India’s northeast state of Manipur, a sexual assault case that has enraged the country.

The assault, in which a mob allegedly raped and paraded the naked women, took place more than two months ago but drew national and global attention as the video went viral on social media last week. The police made a few arrests.

A spokesman for the US State Department called the incident “brutal” and “terrible” and said the United States had conveyed its condolences to the victims.

The assault was reported by the victims aged 21 and 19 in May during intense ethnic clashes between the Kuki tribal people and the majority ethnic Meitei over potential changes to economic benefits for the Kuki.

The unrest was quelled after New Delhi rushed thousands of paramilitary and military troops into the state of 3.2 million. But sporadic violence and killings resumed soon after, and the state has remained tense ever since.

At least 125 people have been killed and more than 40,000 have fled their homes since violence erupted in Manipur.

The United States encouraged a peaceful and inclusive resolution to the Manipur violence and urged authorities to meet humanitarian needs while protecting all groups, homes and places of worship, the State Department spokesperson said.

On Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the attack “shameful” and promised tough action.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Kanishka Singh is a breaking news reporter for Reuters in Washington DC, who primarily covers US politics and national affairs in his current role. His past media coverage has covered a range of topics such as the Black Lives Matter movement; the US elections; the 2021 Capitol Riots and their follow-up investigations; the Brexit agreement; trade tensions between the United States and China; NATO’s withdrawal from Afghanistan; the COVID-19 pandemic; and a 2019 Supreme Court verdict on a site of religious conflict in his native India.

