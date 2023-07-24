Poland beat USA for gold medal





Poland delighted their home fans with a stunning 3-1 (25-23, 24-26, 25-18, 25-18) win over the USA to claim their first Volleyball Mens Nations League title in Gdansk on Sunday (July 23rd).

The Poles now claim the full set of medals, eventually winning gold after securing bronze in 2019 and 2022 and silver in 2021. The hosts denied the United States their first title after reaching the gold medal game for the third time in five editions. The United States also finished runners-up to Olympic champions France in last year’s tournament.

Lukasz Kaczmarek spearheaded Poland’s charge, putting up an impressive 25-point streak – 23 kills and one block – to give his team the edge over the Americans. Aleksander Sliwka played a supporting role, adding 14 points to their scores, including 13 eliminations and one block.

The first two sets were close, with Poland delivering the first blow before the United States won the second.

Poland took an early 6-3 lead in the first set, with the Americans staying within striking distance. The second set was even closer, with the teams trading blows, leading to a 24-24 stalemate. USA prevailed 26-24, setting up a tantalizing third set.

Poland turned up the heat in the next two sets as they won by seven points to win their first Volleyball Nations League gold medal.

Torey Defalco led the Americans with 14 points, with Aaron Russell (11) and Matthew Anderson (10) also adding to the scoresheet.

Earlier, Japan came out in a five-set thriller, beating world champions Italy 3-2 (25-18, 25-23, 17-25, 15-9) for third place, claiming their first medal in the event.

Outside hitter and captain Yuki Ishikawa led from the front, contributing 21 points – all killer blows – while Kento Miyaura put in a 20-point performance. The Italian trio of Alessandro Michieletto (16), Yuri Roman (15) and Daniele Lavia (14) were in top form for their team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/men-s-volleyball-nations-league-vnl-2023-poland-beat-u-s-for-gold-medal

