Afghan teenager arrives in US, but family left behind in Kabul : NPR





As Kabul fell to the Taliban in 2021, a teenager was separated from his family at the airport and lives alone in the United States Hokyoung Kim for NPR .

. Hokyoung Kim for NPR

Hokyoung Kim for NPR

ALEXANDRIA, Va. It’s noon at Goodwin House, an upscale retirement community outside of Washington, D.C. Front, a literal revolving door of residents and visitors. People move through hallways to elevators, introduce their pets, and pick up packages at reception.

In the middle of the shuffle is a skinny young man dressed in black. He is polite but reserved, easily mistaken for a visiting family member. But he works at the reception. And his family is 8,000 miles in danger.

We will call it BH. We only use his initials because most of his relatives are still in the Afghan capital, Kabul, and are often forced to change addresses because they fear the new Taliban regime.

An uncle worked for the Afghan and American military, making the whole family suspect. BH remembers the last time he saw them, 10 of them were parents, a grandmother, brothers, nephews and his uncle holding their documents and pressing through a desperate crowd at Kabul International Airport, trying to board planes as the Taliban invaded the city.

“Everyone was pushing each other and they didn’t care about, you know, the old people and the kids,” he recalled. “Everyone was scared.” BH says he was scared too.

In the crush of thousands of terrified Afghans, some were trampled to death. BH was separated from his family in the crowd and ended up at the gate. When he presented his documents to an American soldier, he was introduced. The rest of his family was nowhere to be found.

“I called them several times and no one answered because it was crowded and no one heard the phone ring,” BH said.

It was August 2021. BH was 17 and all alone.

To the west

He soon found himself on the floor of a huge C-130 plane, filled with refugee families. He only had the clothes he was wearing and his papers. He was too tired to speak with anyone. The plane arrived in Doha, Qatar, the first leg of a flight to the United States. There he finally reached his mother on the phone in Kabul.

“She was crying. It was the only thing she did,” he recalls. “It was a dark day for me because I lost my whole family.”

Then comes a dizzying hopscotch across the world: Germany, where refugees sleep on cots in a huge aircraft hangar. Virginia Washington Dulles Airport, more beds inside a convention center. Then to an Air Force base in New Mexico for medical checks and tests, spending two months with other Afghan refugees.

In total, nearly 80,000 Afghan refugees have arrived in the United States

“Everybody in the camp had a relative in the States and they were like, ‘Hey, come to California. That’s a good place.’ And I said, ‘I don’t have any parents here,'” BH said. “Then I discovered Virginia, it has a good education system. And that was my goal to achieve.”

So BH went back to Dulles airport in Virginia. The State Department offered psychological help for employment and education. And the refugees received three months of financial assistance. He got an apartment and enrolled in Alexandria City High School as a junior. He studied hard and worked, doing odd jobs, not able to socialize much.

When a teacher discovered he was living alone and running out of money, school staff contacted Christ Church in Alexandria, a church founded in the 1700s whose parishioners included George Washington. Members tried to help new Afghan refugees, thousands of whom remained in the Washington area. Many refugees were interpreters for the Americans in Afghanistan because the pay was good. But here it’s hard to find a decent job. Some Afghans end up moving to the outer suburbs, where the rent is cheaper. But most of the money the church raises still goes to housing assistance.

Church staff member Whitney Mallory says the aim is to be a bridge between resettlement and self-sufficiency.

“The majority of people we work with have advanced degrees and careers,” she says. “They end up at Target for $16 an hour. And the rent is $2,300 a month. And it’s impossible to make ends meet.”

The church helps more than 50 families, but BH stood out because he had no family. Melanie Gray, director of evangelism and mission for the church, met with BH and was stunned by her situation.

“He needed financial help. Period,” Gray says. “He goes to school full time. He works full time. He described to me how little time he has, he showers, eats and studies. So imagining him here alone, without family, the burden I believe was very heavy.”

On top of that, Gray says BH was concerned about his family’s safety at home and it weighed heavily on him.

I mean, he sent me pictures of a brother who was stabbed. And when I see that, I can’t imagine how you’re doing in school the next day. And yet he does.

“I mean, he sent me pictures of a brother who was stabbed. And when I see that, I can’t imagine how you go to school the next day. And yet he does.”

‘Hello, how can I help you?’

A bill in Congress called the Afghan Adjustment Act would speed up permanent residency for the tens of thousands of people who have been airlifted from Kabul International Airport. He has bipartisan support but he languishes in Congress. Some Republicans say Afghans who arrived here were not carefully vetted, a view dismissed by US officials who point out that dozens of Afghans were barred from entering the United States when they lacked papers or were suspected of crimes.

Yet a report by the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general found that some Afghans who traveled to the United States were not fully vetted, due to inaccurate or incomplete information provided by evacuees. But the new bill would include additional screening, and advocates say it mirrors a similar effort in the 1970s to help refugees settle permanently in the United States those who arrived from Vietnam.

On paper, BH is luckier than most Afghans in the United States. Thousands of them struggle with English and only have temporary work permits. BH’s asylum application has been accepted and he is in the process of becoming a permanent resident. He needs one more credit to graduate, and then he plans to study computer programming at Northern Virginia Community College, paid for with a scholarship from his high school. He speaks frequently with his family and sends them money when he can. He leads a secure life in Virginia, goes to school and has a decent job at the front desk of Goodwin House, welcoming a community that has been so welcoming to him.

Pierre Shostal helped BH land the gig. He resides in Goodwin House, belongs to Christ Church and has a career in foreign service. He knows a little about what BH is going through. His family is French and fled the Nazis during World War II when he was just four years old. First a train to Spain, then a freighter to New York.

“My father was Jewish and he managed to come here, very fortunately, in 1941,” he says. “I think we had to get on the last boat.”

But despite the kinship Shostal feels to BH, he can’t imagine being alone here.

“It’s an incredible story,” says Shostal, “And I grieve for him, to be without his family and to have to leave his family behind. It’s a terrible thing.”

Surrounded by other families

BH heads to his studio in Southern Towers, a huge complex just behind Goodwin House. It is home to many Afghans and other refugees who settled here years ago from Ethiopia and Eritrea. There is a group of families greeting each other outside the compound: a woman wearing a hijab, a man with a long tunic. The children go around the parking lot on a scooter.

“Today is Eid,” he said. “Everyone goes to their loved ones and hangs out with friends,” he says. “It’s a big party.”

Scenes like this make it even harder to be away from family. And even though Kabul is dangerous now, he misses it – food, hanging out with his friends, playing football.

“We had a great country,” he says, mourning what his life was like before the Taliban returned. “All the time, I worry about my family because they are in danger. They have no rights, no freedom of expression. Our Afghan girls cannot go to school.”

He slips into the lobby without looking up, heading for the elevators. He rushes into the first one which opens and presses a button. The doors close to the sound of happy parents, leaving us with only the hum of the elevator and the beeping of the floors as we ascend to the 10th floor.

BH invites us into his quiet little studio and apologizes for the laundry bags on the floor. The only decoration is a large photo of a beach, with the sea stretching out to the misty mountains. He folds his prayer rug and walks to a window, pulling back the blind to see a cityscape of apartment buildings and highways.

He once lived in a seven-room house in Kabul with 10 relatives. The backyard had trees bearing apples and other fruits.

So what’s it like living alone now?

“It’s not the choice for me,” he said, “and that’s the problem, you know?”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/07/23/1188726182/afghanistan-withdrawal-teen-alone-u-s The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos