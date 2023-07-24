Iran launches air force drill as US sends more fighter jets to region





TEHRAN, Iran (AP) Iran began an annual air force exercise in the central part of the country on Sunday, state media reported, as the United States sends more fighter jets to the region to deter the Islamic Republic from seizing commercial ships in the Persian Gulf region.

The official IRNA news agency said 11 Iranian Air Force bases took part in the drill, dubbed Fadaeian Velyat-11, or Supreme Leader Devotees-11. He said an air base at the southern port of Bandar Abbas at the mouth of the strategic Strait of Hormuz is active in the exercise.

The Strait of Hormuz is the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all crude oil passes.

The report says more than 90 fighter jets, bombers and drones will take part in the exercise.

Air Force Chief General Hamid Vahedi said the message of the exercise was one of friendship, peace and security in the region. Sustainable security, improving and promoting regional ties, peaceful coexistence and defending air borders are on the agenda, he said.

From time to time, Iran holds such exercises and says they are designed to assess the force’s combat readiness and demonstrate the nation’s military capabilities.

The United States said last week it was sending additional fighter jets and a warship to the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman to boost security following Iranian attempts to seize commercial vessels there. The Pentagon said the USS Thomas Hudner, a destroyer, and a number of F-35 fighter jets would be heading for the area. The Hudner had been in the Red Sea.

The US move comes after Iran attempted earlier in July to seize two tankers, the Marshall Islands-flagged TRF Moss and the Bahamas-flagged Richmond Voyager, near the strait last week, opening fire on one of them. The US Navy said in both cases that the Iranian navy ships backed off when the USS McFaul, a guided-missile destroyer, arrived on the scene.

The US Navy says Iran has seized at least five commercial vessels in the past two years and harassed more than a dozen others. Many clashes occurred in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

The West accuses Iran of using seized commercial vessels as bargaining chips. Iran denies the charge saying it seized the vessels after they collided with local vessels and polluted the waterway.

Tensions have risen steadily since the administration of former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and reinstated crippling sanctions. Iran has responded by stepping up its nuclear activities which it says are purely peaceful and has also provided Russia with drones for its war against Ukraine.

