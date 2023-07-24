The southwest heat wave that has been simmering since spring will spread to cover much of the United States





A heat wave that has been simmering in parts of the southwest since spring is expected to spread to the center and east of the country in the last week of July, forecasters said on Sunday.

“For much of July, hot and treacherous conditions were normal in parts of the West, Texas and Florida,” the National Weather Service said in a forecast discussion. “These summer conditions will develop and spread across the eastern two-thirds of the country this week, beginning in the north-central states and the plains.”

Federal forecasters have issued excessive heat warnings and heat advisories for a wide swath of the United States, including parts of California, Utah, Nevada, Colorado, Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Dakotas, the desert southwest and Texas, as well as the southern tip of Florida.

According to the weather service, three high pressure systems of the type associated with warm weather are expected to move over the western interior, the Midwest and northeast and Florida.

The geographic expansion of the heat wave through at least Wednesday could be tempered by thunderstorms expected in the mid and southern Atlantic and along the Gulf Coast, the weather service said.

NASA reported on July 13 that last month marked the hottest June on record for the planet. Last week, the director of the agency’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, Gavin A. Schmidt, told a press conference that July would likely be the hottest month ever.

Schmidt also said 2023 could become the fourth hottest year on record, with the possibility that it could eventually rank higher as a new El Nio releases greenhouse gases and exerts a warming influence on western North America.

The National Park Service reported that at least four Southwest visitors are believed to have succumbed to heat-related deaths since the start of June.

The most recent was reported Tuesday after Steve Curry, 71, of Los Angeles collapsed in 121-degree heat at Death Valley National Park, according to the park service.

The Phoenix Weather Service said Sunday that the city’s record streak of high temperatures above 110 degrees continued into its 24th day. The maximum was 114.

Maricopa County has had at least 12 heat-related deaths since the warm months began in April. Other deaths were being investigated to determine if they were heat-related, according to a county report.

Also on Sunday, Salt Lake City recorded a temperature of 104, tying its record for the date, federal forecasters said.

Miami posted a high of 98, breaking its record of 95 for the date, the weather service said. Monday will be the 44th straight day in Miami with a heat index temperature, a “felt” number measured including humidity, above 100 degrees, forecasters said.

Fort Lauderdale tied its record for the date, 95, according to the Weather Service.

The continuous heat began in Texas in mid-June, before the June 21 summer solstice.

Scientists say the prolonged summer heat is consistent with the effects of global warming, which they believe is creating more intense, frequent and prolonged extreme weather events for much of the globe.

