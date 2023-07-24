UK Weather: The Met Office provides an update on how long the rain will last as parts of England are under flood warnings.





Sign up for breaking news emails to receive free real-time breaking news alerts delivered straight to your inbox.Sign up for free breaking news emails.

Residents of England and Wales can expect relief when the rain stops, but flood warnings are still in place in parts of northern England where heavy rains have disrupted sporting events and drenched festival-goers.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast for Monday showed a mix of clear intervals and isolated showers as the weather is expected to be cool due to breezy conditions.

Showers will continue for a while in the East Sea tomorrow morning. Northwest Scotland will start seeing rain later that day, the Met Office said.

Heavy rain fell across central England over the weekend, particularly across northern England and Wales, leading to frequent heavy rains and chilly temperatures in the south, triggering a Yellow Alert.

This greatly contrasted the temperatures observed in the north, which were exceptionally chilly when compared to the south. Brizlee Wood in the north recorded temperatures around 13C on Sunday, while Cavendish in the southeast recorded 25C, the Met Office said.

Sports events and music festivals, including Ashes and Open, have been impacted by wet conditions.

Rain starts to fall across England and Wales on Monday morning, providing sunshine and drier conditions in the evening.

However, some areas remain under flood warnings. Twelve areas in Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Lancashire and Yorkshire have been put on alert, while Leicestershire and Middlesbrough have also been issued isolation alerts.

A spokesperson for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Department said the overall risk of flooding in England and Wales was very low over the next five days, although the impact of surface water inundation could be minimal in the area.

On Tuesday, the Meteorological Administration said parts of the northern and eastern regions should be prepared for heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The day begins with some areas experiencing a local chill. As it progresses, residents can expect a mix of sunny weather and intermittent showers.

Unstable conditions may continue later this week into the first week of August, with rain and stronger winds from the west bringing wet feelings on Wednesday and Thursday.

At the moment of separation, we were sitting on the cold side of the jet in the north, a low pressure approaching, said Rachel Ayers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

It can stay like this for quite some time, as it has for the past few weeks. It’s hard to say when everything will fall apart, she said, and she doesn’t feel like anything will fall apart anytime soon.

Looking at the longer range, it’s cool and changeable, and the second week of August could be a bit more stable.

But that doesn’t mean we won’t see any stable interludes in the meantime. On Tuesday we got some high pressure which means the showers will be less heavy and more isolated. So it will bring more stability to the day, she said.

Overall conditions for the next few weeks will be mostly wet and stable, with no prolonged periods of above-average temperatures.

Long-term forecasts indicate that temperatures are set to stay cool at average levels, especially with more persistent rain or showers. The wettest conditions are seen in the north and west, although there are some showers towards the southeast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/weather/weather-forecast-today-met-office-rain-b2380621.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos