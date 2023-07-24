FirstFT: Protests erupt over Israel’s proposed reforms





Israeli lawmakers are due to vote today on the first bill of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul. Netanyahu, who underwent emergency surgery to have a pacemaker fitted on Sunday, plans to get out of his hospital bed and be ready to watch the vote.

The reforms, which were proposed in March but abandoned after strong protests, would limit the ability of the country’s courts to block government legislation. Other proposed reforms include transforming the way judges are appointed. Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition sees the changes as essential to taming an overly militant left-wing justice system.

Protests against the reforms have drawn crowds of up to 100,000 to Tel Aviv in recent days. Israel’s largest union, Histadrut, said it would not hesitate to act if a compromise could not be found. Some of Israel’s biggest companies, including the country’s tech sector, have also vowed to strike.

The country’s military leaders have warned that the protests could cause serious damage to the armed forces after around 10,000 military reservists said they would stop volunteering if the reforms were passed.

Here’s what else I’m watching today:

Economic data: Germany releases retail sales for the past month, while S&P Global has its manufacturing and services purchasing managers’ indices for France, Germany, Italy, the UK and the US.

Macron in the Pacific: French President Emmanuel Macron begins his tour of the region this week with a visit to the French territory of New Caledonia.

Taiwan: The island has begun its annual Han Kuang military exercises to test the country’s resistance to attack. This year’s drills are the largest ever and will temporarily shut down the capital’s airport.

Five other top stories

1. Exclusive: Billionaire donors are beginning to distrust Ron DeSantis because of his interventionist policies. Ken Griffin, head of hedge fund Citadel, is reportedly worried about Florida governors’ crackdown on education, and Nelson Peltz of investment firm Trian Partners is unsure of his stance on abortion. Both men were to be DeSantis’ main backers in his challenge to Donald Trump for the Republican nomination. Read the full story.

2. US banks are trying to reclassify their financial statements to avoid paying the bill for the collapse of Silicon Valley banks, which saved them ten million dollars. After the collapse of SVB and Signature Bank, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation planned to pay for the bailouts by taxing uninsured deposits over $250,000. Since then, an unusually high number of banks have refiled their year-end reports to show far fewer uninsured accounts. More details here.

3. Spain is struggling with political uncertainty after its elections ended in a stalemate as neither the right nor the left could easily form a government. The centre-right People’s Party won the most votes, but was unable to secure a majority with its ally, the Vox party. Political wrangling to form a government could last for weeks or months. Find out how the night went here.

4. China’s financial regulator has courted some of the world’s largest buyout groups, including Blackstone, Carlyle and KKR, to continue investing in the country. Financial authorities held a first-of-its-kind symposium on Friday with groups that handle US dollar funds, and the Commerce Department met with representatives of foreign companies. Here’s why Beijing is trying to attract foreign investors.

5. Russia’s actions in its war against Ukraine cast a shadow over a summit with African leaders in St. Petersburg this week. A Kenyan official has described Moscow’s decision to back out of a Ukrainian grain export deal as a stab in the back…disproportionately affecting Horn of Africa countries already hit by drought. Here’s more ahead of Thursday’s rally.

The great read FT Montage/AP

The Chinese military is waging what defense experts call a gray zone campaign, increasing its presence closer to Taiwan one step at a time while remaining below the threshold of what could be considered an act of war. Despite all the global attention on the prospect of a potential invasion, some fear Beijing’s so-called salami-slicing tactics are slowly changing the status quo.

also read…

Rise of AI: Just as Google changed the way we think, the rise of AI will force us to reinterpret human intelligence.

Barbie: As the corporate culture wars heat up, Barbie and her owner Mattel may have found a way to win.

Chinese Games: Developer NetEase’s casual game Eggy party has become a viral hit in China. This worried market leader Tencent.

Card of the day

The $1.4 billion U.S. junk loan market was hit by 120 downgrades in the quarter ending June, amounting to $136 billion. Companies that took on this type of debt when borrowing costs were extremely low during the pandemic are facing disheartening repayments amid much higher interest rates.

Take a break from the news

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan sits down with Christopher Grimes for lunch with the FT to discuss streaming, Hollywood strikes and why his new atomic bomb biopic is a cautionary tale in the age of AI.

Illustration showing Christopher Nolan Ciaran Murphy

Additional contributions by Tee Zhuo and Benjamin Wilhelm

