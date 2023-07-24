Tom Brady delivers a message to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team





Count Tom Brady among those still supporting the United States women’s soccer team in their quest to win a third straight World Cup.

We probably will.

The women began their journey on Thursday with a 3-0 win over Vietnam, and upon entering Brady left a video message on social media wishing them well.

Team USA is gearing up to do something I’ve never been able to do, the star quarterback said. A triple. So, I just wanted to salute our team as they play their third consecutive World Cup. We’re all back here watching and cheering you on, so bring it home.

You can see his video message here.

Lindsey Horan of the United States celebrates with Sophia Smith, left, and Megan Rapinoe after scoring during the Women’s World Cup soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)AP

The United States sparked controversy over the way it played the national anthem ahead of the victory over Vietnam. Many American women simply stared ahead as The Star Spangled Banner played.

Five players held their hands on their hearts and three sang along with the song. The others mostly kept their hands behind their backs.

The list of players who remained silent included Megan Rapinoe, who told Yahoo Sports before the 2019 World Cup that she would probably never sing the national anthem again.

It’s certainly possible that Brady is now among those offended, but given the team’s history there, that seems unlikely.

The United States starting XI poses for a photo before the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)AP

And, despite this story, the teams that handled the song turned many people off on social media.

I am and always have been an American sports patriot, one person wrote on Twitter. I loved watching the 1980 USA men’s hockey team beat Russia. That being said, I won’t shed a tear if the United States women’s soccer team gets their ass back. It’s time they learned what (Brittney) Griner did. Humility. @USWNT

As an American, I hope that the USA women’s soccer team will be beaten by all the other national teams they play! another person tweeted. The USA Women’s Soccer Team IS A SHAME!

Defund the US Womens Soccer Team, someone responded to a story posted by The Gateway Pundit. We should not fund an organization that bears our name but does not identify as American.

Thank you to the players who have been respectful of America! another person wrote in response to a Fox post of the video. To those who weren’t: go find another country to play or stop the sport. It’s time for the USA Women’s Soccer Team to have their #BudLight moment. It’s time for sponsors to stop funding them and step down.

The Americans will play the Netherlands again at 9 p.m. This match will be broadcast live on Fox.

