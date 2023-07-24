What can Barbie tell us about women and work?





Because Barbie can be anything; women can be anything, according to the narrator of the new Barbie movie directed by Greta Gerwig which broke the box office record for 2023, grossing more than $70 million on opening day.

In the film which debuted on Friday, Barbieland is led and supported by Barbies performing the various roles and careers necessary to maintain their matriarchal society: doctor, lawyer, president, journalist and mermaid.

Meanwhile, in the real world, women are returning in droves to various careers across the country after mass unemployment at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the US Census Bureau.

Employment rates for women ages 25 to 54 average 75.3% nationally, according to the Census Bureaus Current Population Survey for 2022, the most recent data from the agencies. These rates are the highest the bureau has seen for women since 1948, when the survey began reporting numbers.

Michigan’s numbers are around the average, with 73.3% women employed, but lagging about 9% behind their male counterparts.

While Barbie takes on any career field she wants, says Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak), a former Hot Wheels designer at Mattel, the company that also makes Barbie said the iconic doll doesn’t fully illustrate the very real barriers women can face in the job market.

It was always that fine line of, Barbie is everything. She’s an astronaut and she’s the president. She works at McDonalds and she can fly a plane, McMorrow said. But there’s also the reality of: Barbie has never really dealt with reality. It was always part of the call; Barbies has Barbies Dreamhouse and Barbies RV and Corvette and rubs shoulders with real-world reality.

At the start of the pandemic, women faced the reality of layoffs, the shift to remote work and struggles with childcare, leading experts to warn against surrender. From 2020 to 2021, women nationally lost more than 30 years of labor force gains, with mothers of young children losing their jobs three times as much as fathers in 2020.

While Michigan has made gains among women in the workforce since then, those women haven’t necessarily seen that gain in their paychecks.

Michigan ranks third in the state wage gap between men and women in the workforce, with women earning 76.2% of the usual median weekly earnings of their male counterparts, according to figures from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2021. The percentage fell to 69.4% in 1999 and reached 82.4% in 2017, according to the Bureau.

Women in Michigan’s workforce gravitate most toward health care, social assistance and education-related jobs at 70-80%, while making up only about 28% of manufacturing jobs and 15% of construction jobs, according to 2019 data from the state. About 99% of Michigan’s detailed industry groups had an average pay gap that favored men in 2019, with 16 industries scoring a pay gap of 50% or more where men earned more than women.

In many fields, but especially in trades and manufacturing, male colleagues don’t always treat their female colleagues, often the only woman in the room, as equals, said Caryn Heldt, a professor of chemical engineering at Michigan Technological University.

It’s really important that more women pursue engineering studies, Heldt said. Engineering in general is not known for having many female teachers or for having many females in the field. But we also know that the more diverse your team, the more creative your solutions tend to be, and diverse teams typically save companies more money.

Heldt helps lead Women in the Academy (WIA) at Michigan Technological University, which strives to support and equip female faculty members so they can continue to educate the next generation of women. She says the academy offers a listening ear for educators who may be the only woman in their department and advocates for things that increase women’s participation and success in the workplace, such as family leave and childcare options.

The low employment rate for women during the pandemic was due to the fact that child care in households fell heavily on women and one of the ways we can actually have more equality in the workplace is to have more equality in our families, Heldt said.

With all the mental and emotional work women are often expected to put in at home for their families, Heldt said it can be difficult to give 100% at work. And if women can’t give 100% at work or for a while they don’t physically follow, in manufacturing for example, some men may jump at the chance to treat their female counterparts as less competent.

It’s important to have role models who look like you, according to Heldt, but meaningful resources like those advocated by WIA are an important tool for ensuring equity in different careers.

I think I took more notice [of Barbie] that I got older, that I had children, Heldt said. As a mother, I was very happy to see all the different careers: astronaut, scientist, all the different things that she did, I think it was a very good awareness for little girls and especially girls who don’t have these role models. My daughter considers me an engineer and a scientist, but not everyone has this opportunity.

According to Mattel, Barbie has more than 200 careers under her sparkly pink belt and has walked in the shoes (not just high heels) of dozens of real-world women, with dolls made in the likenesses of women like Maya Angelou, Abby Wambach, Katherine Johnson, Sally Ride, Eleanor Roosevelt and many more.

Barbie is a computer engineer, ballerina, Air Force pilot, artist, news anchor, teacher, microbiologist, grocer, firefighter and more. She went to the moon before Neil Armstrong, served in several branches of the US military, and ran for president six times.

Looking at Barbie’s varied jobs, business careers aren’t heavily represented, and labor educator and conference coordinator for the Center for Work and Community Studies at the University of Michigan Dearborn Ghana Goodwin-Dye noticed.

I want to see a Barbie that has a tool belt. They have doctors; they have vets, Goodwin-Dye said.

Although Barbie was a paramedic and a builder, she doesn’t seem to have gone back to trade school for other roles.

Women have opportunities in the skilled trades in Michigan as many skilled workers retire, but stigma and now the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling limiting affirmative action in college admissions will continue to hold women back, Goodwin-Dye said.

Some women have broken that glass ceiling, but we still have a long way to go, Goodwin-Dye said.

Ahead of the Barbie movie opening, Governor Gretchen Whitmer launched a social media campaign last week of Governor Barbie (though not an official version of Mattel) signing bills, holding a press conference and tools around Lansing in her pink Corvette.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Twitter.

Together, we work to create spaces and structures that allow women to present themselves as they are and allow them [to] lead forward, tweeted Whitmer.

For Whitmer, Barbie is synonymous with sisterhood and creating opportunity for everyone.

Barbies have been an icon and a reminder that it’s so important to support each other and create systems that empower more people to achieve their own dreams, no matter who they are, what they look like or what they wear, she said. Let’s keep fighting for this dream world.

Seeing more women in leadership positions will likely help improve Michigan’s workforce for women, both in terms of job opportunities and equal pay, McMorrow said.

The 2018 election marked an increase in the number of women running for elective office across the country, with Michigan electing women to the highest leadership positions: Whitmer as Governor, Dana Nessel as Attorney General, and Jocelyn Benson as Secretary of State. All three were easily re-elected last year.

We’re now seeing more women elected in Michigan and it’s something you’ve seen in other states, McMorrow said. Where there are more women in power, there are more policies that benefit women. I think we were just beginning to scratch the surface of that.

This story was published earlier by the Michigan Advance, an affiliate of the nonprofit States Newsroom network, which includes the Florida Phoenix.

