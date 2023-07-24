Is the UK economy still a global outlier?





Get Free UK Economic Growth Updates

Every morning we send you our myFT Daily Digest email with the latest UK economic growth news.

The main stream of data over the past 10 days suggests that the UK economy is less idiosyncratic among the rest of the world than previously thought, as figures showed unexpected economic resilience and a sharp drop in inflation.

Just a few weeks ago, the UK was the only large developed economy whose inflation rate did not fall steadily, despite having the highest inflation rate in the G7. Many analysts expected UK production to decline in the second quarter, even though it has yet to return to quarterly pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, the market was priced in as the Bank of England (BoE) rate increased from 5% today to 6.5% by the end of the year, which in turn raised mortgage rates and disrupted the real estate market.

But UK inflation in June fell unexpectedly to 7.9%, the lowest level since March 2022, from 8.7% the previous month.

Surprisingly, strong retail sales in June and better-than-expected economic performance in the three months to May led many analysts to predict marginal product growth in the second quarter.

The UK still looks like an international outlier in terms of inflation and still deserves to be classified as a stagflation country. [but] Economic news last month suggested that the gap is closing, said Paul Dales, an economist at Capital Economics.

On Monday, consulting firm EY raised its forecast for UK economic growth this year to 0.4% from its previous estimate of 0.2%, spurred by signs of greater resilience.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Thorsten Bell, CEO of the Resolution Foundation, a think tank, said the UK economy was frankly dismal, but economic data over the past 10 days provided welcome encouragement.

UK core inflation, excluding food and energy prices, fell in June, and after rising in the opposite direction over the past few months, is finally starting to converge with US and Eurozone rates.

At the same time, a sharp drop in inflation has indicated that pressure on consumers and mortgage holders is easing, and markets now expect the central bank to raise interest rates, which will raise the cost of borrowing less quickly.

Investment bank Berenberg economist Kallum Pickering said this reduces the risk that the BoE will be forced into a hard landing to control inflation.

Economists warned that high wage growth recorded in the three months to May remains a concern with regard to inflation.

The big question, Bell said, is how rapidly cooling labor markets will end historically high wage growth, as they already did in the US and the eurozone.

But many analysts expect that to happen soon due to the decline in inactivity that has kept the UK labor market tighter than in other countries. According to the latest data, the inactivity rate has fallen to its lowest level since the spring of 2020, when the Covid pandemic began.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Official data showed UK growth and the resilience of the labor market helped public sector borrowing fall in June compared to the same month last year. Warmer weather also spurred a third consecutive year of increase in retail sales recorded in June.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Simon Harvey, head of analytics at foreign exchange firm Monex, said concerns about stiff inflation, rising wages, rising borrowing costs and falling house prices had subsided considerably over the past two weeks.

But despite the encouraging data, the UK continues to underperform in international comparisons. In the three months to March, the economy was still 0.5% smaller than in the fourth quarter of 2019, before the pandemic.

On the other hand, the US economy grew by 5.6% and the Eurozone by 2.2% over the same period.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Meanwhile, headline inflation in the UK is still more than double the 3% in the US and the highest among the G7. While falling, food inflation remains higher than most rich countries. And markets are still pricing in more rate hikes in the UK than in any other big economy over the next few months.

Dales said overall the UK has made some progress in closing the inflation gap. But the bigger picture is that there are still more inflation problems and gross domestic product (GDP) growth has been weaker than the US and Eurozone in recent years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/9d6de7b3-a31d-465b-b61b-e0a0f81ceb4a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos