UN command talks to North Korea about US soldier Travis King





SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) – The United Nations Command and North Korea have begun discussions over the case of Travis King, the U.S. soldier who entered the North last week, the deputy commander of the U.S. command overseeing the Korean War truce said on Monday.

King, a U.S. Army soldier serving in South Korea, sprinted into North Korea on July 18 during a tour of the demilitarized zone on the inter-Korean border, throwing Washington into a new diplomatic dilemma with the nuclear-armed North.

The conversations between the UNC and the North Korean military were initiated and conducted through a mechanism established under the Korean War armistice, according to Lt. Gen. Andrew Harrison, a British army officer serving as the deputy commander of the multinational force.

“The primary concern for us is the welfare of Private King,” Harrison told a news conference, declining to go into details about contact with the North.

“The conversation started with the KPA through the mechanisms of the armistice agreement,” Harrison said, referring to the North Korean People’s Army.

“I can’t say anything that can harm this process.”

North Korean state media, which has typically commented whenever U.S. nationals have been detained, has been silent about King.

The incident comes at a time of heightened tension on the Korean Peninsula. Last week, North Korea conducted ballistic missile tests hours after a US nuclear-armed submarine arrived at a South Korean port.

It was the first such visit since the 1980s and was a stark reminder to the North that Washington still has nuclear-tipped missiles deployed at close range.

North Korea is banned by UN Security Council resolutions from using ballistic missile technology, which Pyongyang defiantly rejects.

Tours of the Truce Border Village, officially known as the Joint Security Area (JSA), were suspended after King crossed the border.

People joining these tours, which are overseen by UNC, must register well in advance for approval and are expected to follow strict rules, including what they can wear, for the tour.

It was still the subject of an ongoing investigation into how King was allowed to go on the tour despite his record, Harrison said.

King had been detained in South Korea for assault and damage to public property and was due to return home to Fort Bliss, Texas, last week to face disciplinary action.

When asked if the plan was to keep the area open to the public, Harrison said when and how the JSA portion of those tours would resume was yet to be decided.

“It’s a constant balance between that value (of educating the public) and the risk to individuals who are in the DMZ,” he said.

On Saturday, the North fired a barrage of cruise missiles out to sea west of the Korean peninsula. On Monday, another US nuclear submarine arrived in South Korea.

Late last week, North Korea warned that deploying US aircraft carriers, bombers or missile submarines to South Korea could meet the criteria for using nuclear weapons.

Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Written by Jack Kim; Editing by Ed Davies and Simon Cameron-Moore

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/conversations-with-north-korea-have-started-us-soldier-travis-king-un-command-2023-07-24/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos