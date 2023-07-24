UK activity slows as rising interest rates hurt spending





UK economic activity slowed sharply in July as interest rate hikes hurt consumer spending and a deepening manufacturing slowdown, a survey showed.

New data released on Monday showed that the UK PMI services production index, which measures activity in the sector, fell to a six-month low of 51.3.

Meanwhile, the manufacturing output index fell to a seven-month low of 46.5, indicating that most companies are reporting contraction. As a result, the composite index for the two sectors fell to a seven-month low of 50.7 from 52.8 in June.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which publishes the index in conjunction with the Chartered Institute for Procurement and Supply (Cips), said the data showed the UK economy had reached near standstill.

Rising interest rates and the high cost of living seem to be taking a toll on households…Meanwhile, manufacturers are curtailing production in response to a worryingly severe drop in orders in both domestic and export markets, he said.

Similarly, the HCOB Flash Eurozone composite PMI fell to an eight-month low after a sharper-than-expected slowdown in services and a sharp drop in manufacturing in July.

It came amid a surge in mortgage rates after the Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate to 5 per cent, the highest level in 15 years in June, after stubbornly high inflation and wage growth.

The survey doesn’t fully reflect the more encouraging data on UK inflation released last week, which has led some investors to scale down their expectations of a peak rate.

The pound fell to its two-week low against the dollar, trading down 0.2% to $1.283.

But John Glen, Cips chief economist, added: “Higher borrowing costs are here and the private sector knows it. Rising interest rates are affecting both new orders and future spending plans.”

RSM UK economist Thomas Pugh said the data suggested the economy was beginning to buckle under the weight of soaring interest rates and exceptionally high inflation.

Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macroeconomics, a consulting firm, said the economy appeared to be slowing down more and more with the rate hikes offered so far.

He added that the data reinforced the argument that the BoE will stop raising rates soon and offer only a 0.25 percentage point hike next month, not a 0.5 percentage point increase.

Service sector companies responding to the survey said a weakening property market was hurting activity, and businesses and consumers alike were cutting discretionary spending.

Manufacturers said a slowdown in the European market was hurting demand for new orders. They have boosted output in part by reducing work backlogs as previous blockages in the supply chain have been eased and previously in short supply has become easier to hire.

There was also evidence that inflationary pressures had eased. Companies responding to the survey said both costs and selling prices were still rising, but at the slowest pace since early 2021.

But service-sector companies were still passing higher wage costs on to their customers, a trend that would reinforce BoE’s concerns about a tight labor market fueling continued inflation.

