Could the United States still experience a recession? A Practical Introduction to EconomicsExBulletin

Confused about the economy? You’re not alone.

At the start of the year, warnings of an impending recession seemed to be everywhere, like in this NPR story.

But so far, to the surprise of many experts, the economy has proven remarkably resilient.

So what gives? Does this mean that recession fears have passed?

Here’s what you need to know about the state of the economy today.

Why are things better?

For the past two years, inflation has been the dark cloud hanging over the economy, but we are beginning to see patches of blue sky.

Annual inflation in June was just 3%, still above what the Federal Reserve would like, but a big improvement from the year before, when inflation topped 9%.

Moreover, this progress has been accompanied by very little pain in the labor market, even as the Fed raised interest rates in the most aggressive way since the 1980s.

The unemployment rate is currently 3.6%, near a 50-year low. And employers are still adding a few hundred thousand jobs each month.

Thanks to this force, wages are now rising faster than prices, so workers can actually buy more with their paychecks.

All of this is rather encouraging and suggests that there may be a broader path to the elusive “soft landing”, in which inflation is brought under control without a sharp rise in unemployment.

Does this seem contrary to what many expected?

In effect. Economic forecasters have become much more optimistic.

A January survey by the National Association for Business Economics found that only 42% of forecasters thought the United States was likely to avoid a recession in the next 12 months. When the survey was conducted again in early July, 71% of forecasters said a recession is unlikely in the coming year.

And you can clearly see this improving outlook on Wall Street. At the start of 2023, markets were bracing for a tough year, especially with a debt ceiling showdown looming.

There were tough times, that’s for sure. Investors were shaken in March by the collapse of some medium-sized banks.

A security guard watches a line of people outside a Silicon Valley Bank office in Santa Clara, California March 13, 2023. The collapse of SVB sparked a period of intense market volatility as investors feared for the health of small lenders.

But regulators stepped in, taking over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, then helping to arrange the sale of a third failing lender, First Republic Bank, to JPMorgan Chase in May.

Then House Republicans and the White House avoided what would have been a disastrous default.

These developments have helped soothe many nerves on Wall Street.

And more recently, investors took stock of the economy and they were even more relieved that it didn’t go as badly as they had first feared.

The upshot is that all three major stock indexes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500, are in bull markets, having gained 20% or more from their latest lows.

On a conference call with investors this week, Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf said what many forecasters say: “The U.S. economy continues to perform better than expected.”

So how are the pundits looking at the economy now?

The word that seems to be making its way onto Wall Street and corporate offices these days is one that also starts with an “R”: No, not recession, but resilient.

Goldman Sachs economists were exceptionally confident among their peers that the Fed would be able to rein in inflation without triggering a recession.

Construction workers erect a building in downtown Miami, June 14, 2023. The labor market has been surprisingly resilient despite the Fed's aggressive rate hikes, with sectors such as construction holding up much better than expected.

But now Goldman seems even more optimistic, putting the odds of a recession at just one in five.

“Why are we more optimistic? asked Jan Hatzius, Goldman’s chief economist. “For us, the economy continues to look quite resilient.”

And again, the strength of the labor market is an important factor.

So, have recession fears disappeared?

Not by far.

With inflation still higher than the Federal Reserve would like, policymakers are expected to raise interest rates another quarter of a percentage point this week.

These rate increases make it more expensive to get a car loan or finance a business or carry a balance on your credit card.

Moreover, the knock-on effects of rate hikes come with a lag. The pain typically associated with higher borrowing costs may not have caught up with the economy yet…but it will eventually.

A number of forecasters like those at Citigroup still believe a recession is looming. It just takes longer than expected to materialize.

Parts of the economy are already feeling a slowdown. Manufacturing, for example, has been in crisis for some time.

Even though consumers are still spending money, they are spending more on services like eating out or traveling and less on things. As a result, factories, which make things, are feeling the pressure.

And the prospect of a downturn in the labor market is still possible. That would mean more layoffs than the economy has seen so far.

So how do you navigate this uncertain time?

Unfortunately, despite all the recent positive news about the economy, this period of uncertainty will continue for ordinary people and CEOs alike.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk captured last week how many people are likely to feel about the economy.

“One day it looks like the global economy is collapsing, and the next it’s all good,” Musk said in a call with Wall Street analysts. “I don’t know what’s going on, to be totally honest. I wish I had known.”

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon was also unsure of the direction the economy is headed, noting that there is “a range of outcomes” and urging investors to “take a deep breath” and hope for the best.

Some companies like Tesla have posted resilient earnings despite the economic difficulties, but many companies have yet to report their results.

Of course, the experts will continue to closely scrutinize the main economic indicators, mainly inflation and the labor market.

Corporate earnings will be another important indicator. So far, only a fraction of companies have reported earnings for the last quarter.

Another thing to watch is how companies manage their debt. Many companies borrowed money when interest rates were really low. How are they going to handle that when it comes time to refinance, likely at much higher rates?

Commercial real estate is another big question mark. There is a lot of unused space in office buildings as many people are still working remotely. What happens to the loans on these properties, and what does this mean for the banks that financed them, in particular the smaller regional banks?

There are other potential speed bumps on the road. The extra cash cushion that many people accumulated in the early months of the pandemic is shrinking.

And student loan repayments suspended during the pandemic are about to resume. This will leave less money in people’s pockets to maintain these robust expenses.

All that to say it could still be a very bumpy ride.

