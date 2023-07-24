‘Barbenheimer’ Phenomenon Explodes British Movie Ticket Sales | Ent & Art News





Vue International said it had the best UK movie ticket sales weekend in four years since the opening of Barbie and Oppenheimer.

The movie theater chain said Sunday that a fifth of its customers bought tickets to see both movies with a social media-inspired double bill known as “Babenheimer.”

The two films, released Friday, have very different storylines, with Greta Gerwig’s comedy about the doll of the same name and Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller chronicling physicist J Robert Oppenheimer’s role in developing the first atomic bomb.

According to the company, more than 2,000 of Vue’s Barbie screenings have sold out.

The cinema chain’s largest Barbie sites include Cambridge, Glasgow St Enoch, Leeds Kirkstall, Cwmbran, Islington, Bolton and Portsmouth.

Vue says the film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will surpass Super Mario Bros and Oppenheimer in ticket sales, making it the best film of the year.

0:49 Barbie (Robbie) and Ken (Gosling) talk about a new movie.

Tim Richards, CEO and Founder of Vue International, said, “Vue had its highest weekend attendance since Avengers: Endgame in 2019 with the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer.

“Barbie is on track to become the biggest film of 2023 and has a good shot at breaking into the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time.

“It’s a very exciting moment for the industry and we expect this trend to continue over the next few weeks.”

READ MORE: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling talk to Barbie when they hit the pink carpet Christopher Nolan didn’t intend for the Oppenheimer film to be too timely.

Image: Photo: AP

Overall, the cinema chain recorded over 4,000 sold-out sessions nationwide for both films.

Odeon reported on Thursday that it bought more than 200,000 advance tickets, and more than 10,000 guests are expected to see both films over the opening weekend.

Universal Pictures said Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh, has earned £8.05m in the UK and Ireland since Friday.

The film’s production and distribution company said the biographical film is set to have a three-day better opening than Nolan’s other blockbusters Dunkirk, Interstellar and Inception.

Barbie, which had the biggest opening weekend in North America, grossed $155 million (£120 million) and Oppenheimer $80.5 million (£62.6 million), and sales soared.

0:52 Christopher Nolan talks about his Oppenheimer biopic.

Farhan Mehmood, who watched Barbie at 2:30 p.m. with friends and then Darker Oppenheimer at 5:15 p.m., told the PA News Agency that the film “could save the movie.”

“Barbie had a deep message,” said the 21-year-old from Scunthorpe, a digital marketing volunteer. “If you grew up with Barbie, this movie is for you,” the trailer said.

“Oppenheimer, on the other hand, hits you hard. It’s… kinda depressing and I absolutely think it could save the movie.”

