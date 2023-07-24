Travis King: ‘Conversation has started’ with North Korea over missing US soldier, UN Command says





Seoul, South Korea CNN —

A conversation has started with North Korea about US Army Pvt. Travis King, who last week crossed the border between North and South Korea in the demilitarized zone separating the two nations, the deputy commander of the United Nations Command (UNC) said on Monday.

King, believed to be the first US soldier to enter North Korea since 1982, had a history of assault, faced disciplinary action for his conduct and was due to return to the United States the day before the incident.

Gen. Andrew Harrison said King’s case was still under investigation and could not provide further details about the soldier, who the US military says entered North Korea voluntarily and without permission during a civilian visit to the Joint Security Zone, a small collection of buildings inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that has separated North and South Korea since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

There is a mechanism that exists under the armistice agreement, whereby lines of communication are opened up between the UNC and the Korean People’s Army, and that takes place within the JSA. That process has begun, Harrison told reporters at the Seoul Foreign Correspondents’ Club.

He acknowledged that the answers he could provide were disappointing, but I’m limited in what I can say.

You might not get the answers to what you’re desperate for, Harrison told reporters.

The UN command made Kings’ welfare its primary concern as the process progressed, he said.

Obviously, there is so much welfare at stake, and we were clearly in a very difficult and complex situation that I don’t want to risk by speculating or going into too much detail about existing communications, he said.

The UNC is a multinational military force that includes the United States which fought alongside South Korea in the 1950-53 Korean War.

He controls the South Korean part of the JSA, the only place where North and South can meet for talks.

King has not been seen or heard from publicly since entering North Korea last Tuesday. North Korea also said nothing about the status or condition of the missing soldier.

His reasoning for crossing the border into one of the most authoritarian places in the world and a country with which the United States has no diplomatic relations has so far remained a mystery.

A US Army official told CNN the soldier should be administratively separated from service upon his return to Fort Bliss in Texas.

But before he could board an American Airlines flight from Incheon International Airport outside Seoul last Monday, King fled.

He went through all security to the gate but told airline staff that his passport was missing, an Incheon airport official told CNN. Airline staff then escorted him outside to the departures side, the official said.

King had reservations for a tour of the Joint Security Zone for the next day and somehow made it to the excursion, joining other tourists as they made their way to the DMZ and the Joint Security Zone, where he then raced to North Korea.

