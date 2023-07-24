UK Carpet Retailers To Adopt Bitcoin Standard





The UK-based online carpet and flooring retailer has followed in the footsteps of Tesla, MicroStrategy and Real Bedford, buying Bitcoin (BTC) and putting it on its balance sheet.

Paul Brewster, CEO of Flooring Hut, explained in an interview with Cointelegraph:

we see it [Bitcoin] It is currently the asset with the highest growth potential for capital reserves.

He explained that the company decided not to keep its cash reserves in bank accounts because Bitcoin offers the greatest potential to deliver returns and ultimately provide better value to customers.

According to Companies House, the government agency that administers UK business registrations, Flooring Huts accounts from 2023 will show a cash reserve of 75,105, allowing them to purchase about 3.3 BTC at the time of writing.

Flooring Huts Cash Assets. Source: gov.uk

Additionally, the company is Bitcoin-only. Brewster described bitcoin as an asset class in its own right, saying it is analogous to digital gold. On a personal level, Brewster and his colleagues have interests in the broader cryptocurrency space, but he won’t put them on Flooring Hut’s balance sheet any time soon, he said.

Flooring Hut does not keep its coins in cryptocurrency companies such as Coinbase or the now-defunct FTX. Instead, the company will resist pulling the rug and refrigerate the Bitcoin, Brewster added.

This bold decision by an online retailer operating in the £2 billion carpet industry is particularly surprising, Brewster explained, as it is one of the very few areas where the application of the technology is seriously lacking. The Financial Times, one of Britain’s most popular established financial publications, quickly swiped Flooring Hut from its Alphaville pages.

The Financial Times poked fun at the move. Source: F.T.

In this article, FT explained that the Flooring Hut news is clearly designing some kind of publicity stunt for mean bloggers like us. The article comments section has one commenter saying, ‘This is pure comedy!

Brewster understands the somewhat negative portrayal of Bitcoin in mainstream media.

It’s important to keep in mind that people derive meaning from what they read in the media. When they see the word Bitcoin, they think Oh, is this company legit?

However, businesses across the UK are looking for innovative ways to invest capital as cash in the bank is depreciating due to high inflation. Britain and its currency, the pound, are suffering more severely than the European Union. As Brewster explains, managing a business in 2023 in a difficult economy is progressive.

We will reinvest that money back into the company to provide greater value to our customers and gain a competitive advantage over our competitors.

The company is on the path of the Bitcoin standard, building its business with Bitcoin in mind. Next, we will explore a Bitcoin Lightning Network payment implementation to complement our online Mastercard, Visa and PayPal payment options.

Paying with Bitcoin is a small but growing trend in the UK. Especially because the Lightning Network offers lower fees than traditional payment providers.

The price per bitcoin has risen over 60% in British pounds starting at 13,700 on January 1, 2023. Nonetheless, Bitcoin continues to be unstable. The price corrected 2% today, but some traders predict a short-term plunge to $19,000.

