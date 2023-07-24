The US Congress is holding hearings on UFOs this week. What could we learn?





If you follow the complex and confusing world of Unidentified Flying Objects, now tied to the term Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, or UAP, then you are aware that we may be heading for “full disclosure”.

It means uncorking the bottle filled to the brim with an elixir of truth, say disclosure campaigners, that Earth has been targeted by alien craft of extraterrestrial origin. More so, there are allegations of a secret US government reverse engineering program set up to essentially write a user manual on how these alleged anomalous vehicles work.

The drumbeat that the US government is ready to turn on possible alien guests on Earth is louder than ever. But whether it’s next week, next year, or the next decade, what are the social consequences of first contact? Or, at least an output of historical records documenting evidence of visitors from afar? Are we ready for such a revelation? There seems to be some debate about what the ripple effects might be.

Related: UFOs Worth Studying Despite Lack of ‘Real Evidence’ Says Former Astronaut Scott Kelly

Full body contact

According to a recent public poll, the majority of respondents think the government may be covering up the truth about UFOs.

Other polls have found that most Americans believe in intelligent life beyond Earth. Indeed, polling data shows an increase in the thought over the years that there is an alien population of aliens frolicking out there in the alien ether.

But given the specter of full disclosure, are we ready for full body contact?

Better data is needed

“A lot of work has been done on the societal impact of finding radio signals from extraterrestrials broadcasting a message from a planet surrounding a distant star,” said Steven Dick, an American astronomer and author renowned for his work in the field of astrobiology.

“But it’s very different from the aftermath if they’re actually here in the form of UFOs or UAPs. Science fiction tends toward the dramatic,” Dick told Space.com.

“I find it unlikely that the US government could keep a secret of this magnitude for so long. I am all for studying anomalous UFO/UAP phenomena. But I’m not convinced by the fuzzy Navy videos that it’s ET-piloted spacecraft, or even ET-related artificial intelligence. We need better data,” Dick advised.

The need for better UAP data was a key theme of a NASA UAP Independent Study Group meeting held May 31, 2023 at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, DC. (Image credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky) Worldviews would change

In Dick’s view, disastrous first contact events with uncontacted cultures are not necessarily the best analogies. There are many beneficial cross-cultural contacts throughout history, he said, such as trade relations dating back to ancient times, even beyond the Bronze Age.

“Whether the contact was direct or remote and assuming we survived the direct contact, I would say what is certain is that our philosophical and theological worldviews would change,” Dick said. “We shouldn’t expect extraterrestrials to solve all our problems, but the exchange of information would be very interesting!”

As for the question: Are we ready?

“Probably not,” Dick said, “but new fields of study like ‘astrotheology’ and ‘astroethics’ present the options. There is some consensus that religions will survive, but in significantly modified form to reflect the fact that we are not the moral center of the universe or the most intelligent beings. Some religions will be more adaptable than others,” he said.

Copernican moment

John Elliott is coordinator of the SETI Post Detection Hub at the School of Computer Science at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

Elliott sees the societal impact of the discovery of extraterrestrial life as a profound “Copernican-like” moment for humanity. “The impact will likely be proportional to how close it is to us and how smart it is or not. It will be confirmation that we’re not the only life in the universe, and our perceived central ‘significance’ will receive a significant shift in perspective,” he said.

Promotional art for the SETI Post-detection Hub (Image credit: SETI Post-detection Hub)

Also, such a discovery will indicate that life is likely common throughout the universe, Elliott said. “How intelligent extraterrestrial life is or preceded us or is now extinct are other questions. Preparing for such an event is therefore not planning for one possible scenario but for several,” he said.

SETI post-detection is “probably one of the most multidisciplinary endeavors humanity has ever undertaken,” Elliott added, “not only to assess discovered evidence, but also to examine human social response, impact strategies, and protocols.”

Elliott said the primary role of the hub at the university is to serve as a dedicated international “home” to facilitate and coordinate research within a cohesive post-detection framework, to work on topics ranging from message decryption and data analysis to the development of regulatory protocols, space law and societal impact strategies, “a project that will be constantly evolving,” he noted.

Imminent disclosure

“The refrain that full disclosure is imminent is one that has been voiced since almost the very beginning of the flying saucer era in 1947,” observed Greg Eghigian, professor of history and bioethics at Pennsylvania State University. He is the author of a forthcoming book on the history of UFOs in the United States.

Eghigian told Space.com that despite the fact that various states – including the US and the UK – have released a large number of classified documents over the years, “this has never satisfied some who will only be satisfied if governments demonstrate that they are withholding information about the extraterrestrial origins of UFOs.”

Based on the past, Eghigian said there was no reason to suspect things would turn out differently now.

Different consequences

On the topic of “are we ready for the reveal”, the scenario of a true contact/confirmation with extraterrestrial intelligence is actually not one scenario but rather multiple scenarios.

“Such an event could unfold in a number of ways – from astronomical sightings of what appear to be signs of a once-existing technologically advanced civilization, to the discovery of extraterrestrial artifacts in space, to visitors appearing here on Earth,” Eghigian said.

“Each scenario would likely have dramatically different consequences, many of which I think wouldn’t have much of an effect on most people’s lives,” Eghigian concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.space.com/ufo-uap-full-disclosure-congressional-hearings The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos