10 years of rising US house prices could be coming to an end, says Robert Shiller

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A decade of rising U.S. house prices could finally come to an end once the Federal Reserve halts its rate hike cycle, said Robert Shiller, an economics professor at Yale University.

Home prices have risen steadily since 2012, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index.

“The fear of interest rate hikes made people think it’s not just homeowners, it’s new buyers who wanted in before interest rates rose even more,” Shiller told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” recently.

“They wanted to lock themselves in. So it had a positive influence on the market. But it’s coming to an end,” he added.

Shiller noted that the index reflected “unusual behavior” over the past six months, saying prices “seemed to be going well, then they started to rise.”

U.S. home prices hit a record high in May, rising 0.7% nationally from April at a seasonally adjusted rate, according to data from another benchmark, the Black Knight Home Price Index.

“I think… people don’t know what to think about ‘what’s the Fed going to do? situation,” Shiller said.

The Fed indicated at its June meeting that further tightening is likely, but at a slower pace than the rate hikes that have characterized monetary policy since early 2022.

“We’ve seen a dramatic rise in interest rates over the past few years. And I think that’s enough,” the professor said, adding that a soft landing is a possibility, though it’s unlikely to be “perfect.”

Shiller added, however, that he “isn’t panicking,” saying some of the recent surge in house prices is “just seasonal,” noting that prices typically go up in the summer.

The Fed is due to meet this week and announce a rate decision on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters expect interest rates to rise 25 basis points.

