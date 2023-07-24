When is the next UK general election? PM Urged to Consider Spring 2024





Ishisunak has been urged to hold elections in the spring, and Conservative insiders have told the prime minister it is when the economy is at its best point.

The Conservatives held a majority in Westminster but lost two seats in a by-election on Thursday. The party hung at Boris Johnson’s old Uxbridge spot.

The Tories have been in power since 2010, and Ipos Mori has the Conservatives 25% ahead of Labor in the polls, with 47% predicting a dramatic change at the ballot box.

A Tory source told the Guardian on Monday: Rishi will have a stronger perspective next January when the economic picture becomes clearer and the new cabinet has time to go to bed.

The insider added that inflation is falling faster than expected and Mr Sunak’s promise to cut inflation in half could be achieved by early 2024 and the country could be on the verge of sweeping the economy.

However, the next general election may not take place until 2025.

So what are the rules for calling the ballot and who can call for an early vote?

When is the next UK general election?

The maximum term of office for Congress is five years. The current National Assembly first convened on December 17, 2019, so it will be automatically dissolved on December 17, 2024.

Voting Day will be held in 25 days, meaning the next general election is now scheduled to be held in January 2025. However, King Charles may dissolve Parliament before this date.

When was the last general election?

The last general election was on December 12, 2019. The Conservatives won the majority. Then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson called elections after months of parliamentary deadlock that delayed Brexit.

2017 saw another general election called by then-Prime Minister Theresa May to strengthen her influence in the Brexit negotiations.

The current general election was not scheduled until 2020.

2019 General Election: The Conservative Party’s real advertising campaign

Boris Johnson recreated a scene from Love Actually in his campaign video for the Conservative Party.

Boris Johnson holds up a placard reading ‘We will finish Brexit’ in a pop culture-inspired campaign video.

When can the general election be held?

The 2011 Fixed Term Parliament Act created a fixed period of five years between elections and allowed early elections only in certain circumstances.

According to the Government Research Institute, this is when two-thirds of MPs support an early general election or if the House of Representatives fails to pass a motion of confidence in the government within 14 calendar days without a vote of confidence in the government.

The House of Representatives voted to hold the 2017 and 2019 general elections early.

On March 24, 2022, the government abolished the fixed-term National Assembly Act. This means that the King can dissolve the government at the request of the Prime Minister and lead to a general election.

When the bill was repealed, Cabinet Secretary Michael Ellis said: A fixed term parliamentary act is not fit for purpose, creating constitutional chaos in 2019 and delaying the government from acting on the priorities of the people.

At critical moments, we must trust the good judgment of the British people. Elections give the public a voice and give them the right to return to a proven system that can be run when needed.

As a result, the Prime Minister can ask the King to dissolve it and, if approved, call a general election at any time.

Why are elections held on Thursdays?

All general elections since 1931 have been held on Thursdays.

It has been suggested that this will encourage more people to vote. It was thought that Friday’s election would have had low turnout as people wanted to start the weekend.

Saturdays and Sundays are interpreted as being excluded in view of the fact that poll workers (generally local council employees) have to pay extra for working on weekends.

