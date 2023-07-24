We win: Are American Jews who oppose Israeli settlements finally getting anywhere? | new York





Mike Levinson has been pushing back for 40 years and finally thinks he could get somewhere.

There is a change and the politicians see it. I think that scares them, said Levinson, holding a sign demanding Stop Israeli Settler Violence as he marched through New York on Thursday.

There is a huge change going on in the American Jewish community. There are many Jews, especially young ones, who are not so quick to automatically and unconditionally support anything Israel does. People accept that it’s OK to be Jewish and to criticize Israel.

Levinson, a New York Jew, began protesting the policies of the Israeli government during its 1982 invasion of Lebanon. Since then, the road has been long and often lonely, as he has sought to draw the attention of his fellow Americans to decades of Israeli occupation, military assaults in the West Bank and Gaza, and the relentless expansion of Jewish settlements.

Mike Levinson

Through it all, however, support for Israel in Washington has remained largely intact.

Nothing seemed to have changed last week when Democrats and Republicans celebrated Israeli President Isaac Herzog during his address to Congress. The Democratic leadership has distanced itself from a boycott of some progressive representatives and joined in the battle against Pramila Jayapal, chair of the influential Democratic Progressive Caucus, after calling Israel a racist state before coming back to say she meant her government is pursuing purely racist policies.

Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries made a pointed defense of Israel while congressional Republicans quickly crafted a resolution declaring Israel not a racist or apartheid state. All but 10 members voted yes.

New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg described the backlash against Jayapal as a hysterical overreaction by Democrats and Republicans demonstrating that no matter how far Israel strays from liberal Democratic standards, when it comes to American politics, it is still protected by a thick web of taboos.

But for all that, Levinson was optimistic as he marched last Thursday in support of the state’s bill to stop New York charities from funding illegal Israeli settlements. He said views on Israel have shifted over the years as increasing numbers of ordinary Americans, Jewish and non-Jewish, view the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through a civil rights lens.

I hear it from them. They see social media, they check news from the Middle East. Here, they no longer have to rely on the mass media. They are more skeptical of what they hear from politicians and mainstream Jewish groups, he said.

Israeli President Israel Herzog is applauded by US Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on July 19. Photograph: Will Oliver/EPA

Opinion polls suggest Levinson is right. A Gallup survey earlier this year found that for the first time more Democrats favored the Palestinians than Israelis by an 11% margin, a significant change from a decade ago.

In 2021, a Jewish Electorate Institute poll found that 58% of American Jewish voters support restrictions on US military aid to prevent Israel from using it to expand settlements in the West Bank. A third agreed Israel’s treatment of Palestinians is similar to racism in the United States and a quarter said Israel is an apartheid state, figures that shocked some Jewish community leaders.

Part of the change has been brought about by social media and the widespread dissemination of videos such as the Israeli assaults on Gaza and the West Bank, the large-scale forced displacement of Palestinians from the hills of southern Hebron, and armed Jewish settlers ransacking Palestinian towns.

Moreover, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s repudiation of a Palestinian state, and far-right members of his last government openly advocating annexation, have undermined Israel’s longstanding defense that its policies are a response to terrorism. This gave weight to claims by Israeli and foreign human rights groups that Israel imposed a form of apartheid in the occupied territories.

But demonstrators in New York City on July 20 in Manhattan’s Herald Square protesting against Israeli settlements were under no illusions that shifting public opinion would soon translate into policy change in Washington.

Rosalind Petchesky, a retired political science professor at the City University of New York whose family fled anti-Jewish pogroms in Russia in the early 20th century, also marched Thursday. She said some politicians were unsure how to respond to the disconnect between Washington’s strong pro-Israel instincts and the views of some of their constituents.

Rosalind Petchesky

Their response to Pramila Jayapal is a sign of weakness in the sense that they feel threatened because they are exposed. But mainstream Democrat leaders care about 2024 and get a lot of money from these groups and billionaires who support Israel, and that empowers them. So, as long as that’s true, we’re fighting an uphill battle. But we will win, she said.

One way forward, said Diala Shamas, a lawyer at the Center for Constitutional Rights who joined the protest, is to focus on aspects of Israeli policy that are difficult to defend.

American politicians mostly support Israel in the broadest terms, often referring to democratic values ​​shared with the United States and defending Israel’s right to defend itself. But it is harder to justify individual Israeli policies, especially on the settlements.

It is, of course, an uphill battle to climb, Shamas said. But we know that the numbers are moving towards a consensus around opposition to Israeli settlements. When you actually look at the requirements of this campaign, they are the least controversial from a legal standpoint. So those who oppose it need to say that they really think it’s OK to aid and abet war crimes.

Still, it’s one thing to win support and quite another to get voters to care enough about an issue for it to have political impact.

The challenge was clear in Herald Square. As protesters chanted We Win, shoppers in New York mostly passed by without paying attention. Except for one man who stopped and started explaining to his son who the settlers are.

