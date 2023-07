The UK’s FTSE 100 climbed higher on energy-sharing gains.

Vodafone Group rises after first-quarter results Ryanair’s travel and leisure segment declines on bearish outlook Ocado shines after the company settles its lawsuit against AutoStoreFlash.

July 24 (Reuters) – The UK’s FTSE 100 gained on Monday, helped by gains in energy stocks, while a surge in software company Ocado Group offset travel stock losses as airlines lost ground after Ryanair expressed concerns about travel demand.

The export-heavy FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 0.2%, while the domestic-focused FTSE 250 Midcap Index (.FTMC) fell 0.3%.

Ocado Group (OCDO.L) surged 14.3% after online supermarket group and Norwegian robotics company AutoStore (AUTO.OL) agreed to settle patent litigation claims.

The Travel & Leisure segment (.FTNMX405010) fell 0.8% after cautioning about travel demand for the rest of the year as Ryanair (RYA.I) downgraded its passenger growth forecast.

The airline fell 6.1%, while peers Easyjet (EZJ.L) and Wizz Air Holdings (WIZZ.L) lost 4.4% and 6.4%, respectively.

Heavyweight energy stock (.FTNMX601010) gained 1.3% on higher crude oil prices, while industrial metals miners (.FTNMX551020) gained 0.8% on expected stimulus from China.

Meanwhile, a survey showed the UK private sector to be growing at its weakest pace in six months in July as rising interest rates and still-high inflation stagnated business orders.

Elizabeth Martins, senior economist at HSBC Global Research, said: “The good news in this somewhat depressing data is that evidence of disinflation continues to be gathered in the UK.”

“The two most important data points that send different messages – high wages and low inflation – make the Bank of England a difficult decision.”

Following this data, sterling and UK government bond yields declined as the Bank of England raised rates by 25 bps next week, although investors reduced their expectations of a sharp rate hike.

Vodafone Group (VOD.L) gained 4.1% after the company reported an acceleration in first-quarter revenue growth and announced the appointment of former SAP (SAPG.DE) CFO Luka Mucic as its new finance chief.

Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital (SFOR.L) fell 21.2% after the company lowered its full-year revenue and margin forecasts.

Report from Bengaluru by Shashwat Chauhan and Khushi Singh; Edited by Dhanya Ann Thoppil, Sonia Cheema and Sharon Singleton

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

