UN command says it’s contacting North Korea over detained US soldier : NPR





This family photo shows a portrait of U.S. soldier Travis King displayed at the home of his grandfather Carl Gates, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. AP .

toggle AP legend

PA

SEOUL, South Korea The deputy commander of the UN Command said on Monday he had started conversations with North Korea about a US soldier who rushed north last week across the heavily armed Koreas border.

General Andrew Harrison said the process began with lines of communication set up in the joint security area between the Koreas under the armistice agreement that ended fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War. He said the welfare of Pvt. Travis King remains the command’s primary concern, but declined to provide further details, citing the sensitivity of the talks.

North Korea has remained publicly silent about King, who crossed the border last Tuesday when he was supposed to be on his way to Fort Bliss, Texas.

US officials have expressed concern for his well-being and have previously said North Korea is ignoring their requests for information about him.

Harrison said he “remains optimistic” but said there was no way of knowing how the conversation with North Korea would play out. Civilian visits to the Joint Security Area have been suspended since King’s run across the border.

King’s crossing came at a time of high tensions on the Korean Peninsula, where the pace of North Korea’s weapons demonstrations and combined US military drills have intensified in a tit-for-tat cycle.

Harrison’s comments came hours after South Korea’s military said a US nuclear-powered submarine arrived at a port on Jeju Island in the second deployment of a major US naval asset to the Korean peninsula this month. The arrival of the USS Annapolis adds to the allies’ show of force to counter North Korean nuclear threats.

Last week, the USS Kentucky became the first US nuclear submarine to come to South Korea since the 1980s. North Korea responded to its arrival in Busan by testing ballistic and cruise missiles in apparent demonstrations that it could carry out nuclear strikes against South Korea and by deploying US Navy ships.

Between those launches, North Korea’s defense minister issued a veiled threat insisting that Kentucky’s docking in South Korea could be grounds for the North to use a nuclear weapon against it. North Korea has used similar rhetoric before, but the statement underscored how strained relations are now.

Analysts say North Korea could wait weeks or even months to provide meaningful information on King to maximize leverage and add urgency to US efforts to secure his release. Some say North Korea may try to wring concessions from Washington, such as tying its release to the United States by reducing its military activities with South Korea.

The United States and South Korea have expanded their combined military exercises and increased regional deployments of strategic U.S. assets like bombers, aircraft carriers and submarines in a show of force against North Korea, which has tested around 100 missiles since the start of 2022.

The Annapolis, whose main mission is to destroy enemy ships and submarines, is powered by a nuclear reactor but is armed with conventional weapons. The Annapolis mainly docked in Jeju to load supplies, but Jang Do Young, a spokesman for the South Korean navy, said the US and South Korean military were discussing whether to hold training involving the ship.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/07/24/1189717570/un-command-says-its-communicating-with-north-korea-over-detained-u-s-soldier The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos