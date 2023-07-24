Jungkook, share undisclosed photos and tell us about ‘Se7en’





Jungkook, a member of BTS, has revealed the image of him aiming for a summer hit with his new song ‘Seven’.

Featuring Latto defined by an upbeat tempo and an addictive refrain that could be hummed in a bar in Ibiza, this track has all the ingredients for a perfect summer song. It also made headlines on the important platform TikTok with its perfect soundtrack to the hugely popular K-Pop fancam.

Jungkook went to England for promotion, where Forbes reported that he became the fifth Korean artist to chart in the UK Top 10 (landing at number 3).

Its success in the UK isn’t too surprising when you hear the sonic influence of ‘Seven’, which evokes nostalgic nostalgia for British garages and the heyday of Born To Do It.

We wanted to find out more about the mutual love between Jungkook and England. Read our Q&A with Jungkook below.

This sound also has UK Garage influences. Do you feel connected to England? What do you like about London/UK?

As soon as I heard ‘Seven’ I was immediately drawn to the track and became interested in UK Garage. I still have vivid memories of going to England and performing at Wembley Stadium. I would be very happy if I had the opportunity to visit again in the future!

Do you have any good memories from England with the rest of the band?

When you think of England, the Wembley Stadium concert comes to mind a lot. Performing at Wembley Stadium is an artist’s dream come true, so I will never forget the moment I stood on stage with the members and fans.

How did you feel before going on stage at Wembley? Some great people have performed there.

I remember watching the movie ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ before the Wembley concert, and I really liked it. It’s a movie that made us proud to perform at Wembley concert because of how much it meant to us.

Jungkook (Image courtesy of Rolling Stone, UK: Big Hit Music) Jungkook (Image courtesy: Big Hit Music) As a member of BTS, you are familiar. How does it feel to go solo? Are you overwhelmed? Will it make you more creative and involved in making songs and music videos?

As this is his official solo debut, everything is a challenging yet fresh experience. I get nervous and excited to know how people will react. I practiced hard to show my best image, and I put my hands on it throughout the process. Especially in the music video, I paid a lot of attention to the song recording and acting.

What was the collaboration with Latto like?

While looking for a rapper that would go well with ‘Seven’, the producer recommended Latto and we started working together – (Latto’s) verse fits perfectly with the mood of the song, and Latto’s favorite number is 7!

This track is a summer track. What do you like to do in the summer?

Actually, I don’t like summer very much. It gets too hot. (Laughs) I like winter!

What would you say is your personal style? What are you drawn to? What’s your favorite color, brand, and fit?

It is difficult to define my style as one. I like to look good in any clothes and wear them confidently (laughs). My favorite colors are purple, black and blue. I like to wear black, so I often wear all black. And I’m not saying this because I’m a PR ambassador (laughs), but I really like Calvin Klein.

Jungkook (Exclusive image for Rolling Stone UK: Big Hit Music) Jungkook (Image courtesy: Big Hit Music)

Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ is out.

