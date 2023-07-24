August Weather Forecast: Will Britain Finally Get Some Sunshine?





The weather forecast for August is highly anticipated by British residents after a hitherto lost summer. Photo: Alamy

When will hotter weather return to the UK? What’s the weather forecast like? The current outlook for August and summer holidays is as follows.

The UK is experiencing a bit of a washout summer on the weather front so far, despite June being the hottest on record.

Despite there being talk of a 40 degree heatwave hitting the UK and a record-breaking heatwave sweeping Europe, the UK has so far shown no signs of rising in temperatures as we head into late July and August.

While they don’t want to experience the sweltering heat of Charon, the sweltering heat sweeping through Greece, Spain and Italy, many are looking for more stable conditions. Especially now that vacation is coming up.

So, what is the weather forecast for August? And will the UK suffer another heat wave this summer? Here are the latest weather news.

What's the weather forecast for August?

As weather experts report, the jet stream is currently hovering over Europe, maintaining high pressure in the south and low pressure in the north. This explains warmer weather and devastating heat waves in countries like Italy, Greece and Spain and why the UK is more unstable.

The jet stream is also described as slow-moving, meaning current weather conditions are likely to last for several weeks. However, let’s hope England and Britain do not lose, as hot weather may arrive until mid-August.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge told Sky News:

For now, the main signs for our long-haul models are that it will get drier and hotter by mid-August.

Explaining the reasons for the UK’s weather compared to Europe, they added:

Islands have been evacuated as wildfires continue to spread as the heatwave in Europe continues to spread. Photo: Getty

Holidays in Europe – How to travel safely in extreme heat

What is the weather forecast for August?

August is currently part of the Met Office’s long-term forecast, which means things may change slightly.

Currently, through August 6, they described the situation as “unstable” with possible “strong showers, thunderstorms and prolonged rain”.

They note that “fresh to strong winds are likely to occur from time to time, especially near the western and southern coasts. Rather cool in average temperatures, especially with more persistent rain or showers. There is a similar theme throughout the rest of the year.”

Looking farther out into August 7-21, they gave sun lovers some hope when they said there was a “slightly higher chance of a longer, more settled interlude developing southeast.”

“By the middle of the month, overall conditions could gradually stabilize with longer periods of dry weather and more sunshine compared to previous weeks. However, confidence is limited and unstable spells are still possible,” they added.

