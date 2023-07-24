U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy Announce Intent to Fund Efforts to Reduce Methane Emissions from the Oil and Gas Sector





Financial and technical assistance will support the reduction and monitoring of methane emissions leakage in cooperation with States

July 24, 2023

WASHINGTON The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), and the DOE’s National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) have released a Notice of Intent announcing the first in a series of funding opportunities to monitor and reduce emissions of methane, a key driver of the climate crisis, from the oil and gas sector, and for environmental restoration at well sites. Through a newly launched interagency agreement, the EPA and DOE will also partner to offer technical assistance to help companies monitor and reduce methane emissions from leaks and daily operations. Through this combination of technical and financial assistance, the EPA and DOE will help reduce inefficiencies in U.S. oil and gas operations, create new jobs in energy communities, and achieve near-term emission reductions. These funding opportunities are made possible by President Bidens’ Inflation Reduction Act.

The amount of methane emitted from oil and gas operations is enough to power millions of homes a year and is a major contributor to the climate crisis, said Joe Goffman, senior deputy administrator of the EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation. These programs will help minimize this waste, a benefit to nearby communities and businesses.

The potency of methane as a greenhouse gas makes targeted emissions reduction efforts essential to slow the rapid pace of climate change, said Brad Crabtree, assistant secretary for fossil energy and carbon management. These programs will help states and industry accelerate methane monitoring and mitigation efforts, which will increase efficiency and reduce costs for oil and gas producers, while delivering lasting climate and health benefits to communities across the country.

As described in the Notice of Intent, the EPA and DOE will provide up to $350 million in formula-based funding to eligible states to help industry voluntarily identify and permanently reduce methane emissions from low-producing (marginal) conventional wells. These investments are expected to improve the economic competitiveness of small and medium producers while reducing associated harmful air pollution, mitigating health impacts in nearby communities, and creating jobs in energy communities. States will also be able to use a portion of their award for environmental restoration and invest in their ability to monitor low-production conventional wells, which will improve their ability to identify sources of methane emissions and effectively prioritize their mitigation. NETL expects to release the funding opportunity announcement later this summer.

Following this non-competitive solicitation, EPA and DOE intend to offer one or more additional competitive solicitations to monitor and mitigate methane emissions from the oil and gas sector, which will be available to a broader range of applicants. These subsequent funding opportunities are expected to advance the deployment of technologies and practices to monitor and reduce emissions of methane and other greenhouse gases. A separate financial assistance program for tribal governments should also be offered.

In addition to funding opportunities, through this collaboration, EPA and DOE will provide technical assistance to help states, industry, and other partners implement cost-effective solutions that reduce leaking methane emissions. The agencies will support small and medium producers who often lack the capital and expertise of large oil and gas companies and work with partners to implement and prioritize best practices and mitigation decision support tools across the oil and gas sector. This technical assistance will also ensure that efforts are fully aligned with the needs of local communities and help inform key decision makers of mitigation opportunities in states, industry and other partners.

About the Methane Emissions Reduction Program

The Methane Emissions Reduction Program, created by the Reduction of Inflation Act, provides $1.55 billion in funding, including financial and technical assistance to improve methane monitoring and reduce methane and other greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the oil and gas sector with the co-benefit of reducing non-GHG emissions such as volatile organic compounds and hazardous air pollutants. The program provides financial and technical assistance for a number of activities, including: preparing and submitting greenhouse gas reports, monitoring methane emissions and reducing methane and other greenhouse gas emissions by upgrading and deploying equipment, supporting innovation, permanently reducing unnecessary methane emissions from low-production conventional wells, mitigating health impacts in low-income and disadvantaged communities, improving climate resilience, supporting restoring the environment and mitigating legacy air pollution.

More information on Notice of Intent No. DE-FOA-0003108

More information on the methane emissions reduction program

