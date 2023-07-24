Taiwan-U.S. trade: Deal key to countering diplomatic isolation, says Taipei’s chief trade negotiator





Taipei CNN —

The signing of a trade pact between Taiwan and the United States will play a key role in helping the island counter its diplomatic isolation from China, according to Taiwan’s chief trade negotiator.

Taipei described the initiative as the most comprehensive trade agreement between the United States and Taiwan since Washington transferred diplomatic recognition to Beijing in 1979.

The deal will allow Taipei to demonstrate its track record of adhering to international trade rules, which will help enable future trade deals with other advanced economies, John Deng told CNN in an interview.

Our message is that Taiwan is a reliable trading partner. We respect intellectual property rights, follow the rules and we are a transparent and democratic society, he said.

If we can have more international connections and attract more foreign investment, Taiwan will become stronger and also much safer.

But the deal has also drawn ire from the Chinese government, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory despite never having controlled it. In a statement from China’s Taiwan Affairs Office in June, Beijing criticized Washington for giving the wrong signal to Taiwanese separatist forces.

The self-governing island has faced hurdles in international recognition due to growing pressure from Beijing, which sees the democratic island as its own territory that ultimately needs to be unified.

In recent years, China has held massive military exercises around the island, crippling some of its remaining diplomatic allies and blocking imports of some Taiwanese products.

After signing the first part of the trade pact in June, the two sides plan to begin talks on the remaining area of ​​negotiations, including agriculture and labor, as early as August, Deng said, adding that the goal was to complete talks by the end of the year.

The deal comes as Taiwan strives to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a major free trade agreement that entered into force in 2018.

In March, Britain reached an agreement to join the free trade bloc, which includes 11 inaugural members: Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, New Zealand, Singapore and Vietnam.

Taiwan and mainland China have both submitted applications to join the organization in 2021, and their applications are still under consideration. To join, each Member State will have to approve the application.

Deng says the US-Taiwanese trade deal could pave the way for the island to join the CPPTT, although he also admitted that mainland China could use its economic influence to prevent some members from considering Taiwan’s candidacy.

I will say we have a good chance, he said. The message we send [these countries] is that we want to follow the rule, and our track record is very clear. Please give us a chance.

China has already signaled its opposition to Taiwan’s bid.

There is only one China in the world that strongly opposes the Taiwan region entering into any agreement or organization of an official nature, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in March.

Deng said his team is working very hard to overcome the pressure from China.

It’s the most frustrating thing shared by our society, that China is using its influence to push Taiwan out of international organizations. We should have our voice, he said.

But if [global democracies] can prove to China that we can help each other, I think that sends a much stronger message to them that their behavior is not approved.

Becoming a member of the CPTPP means that most exports to other members will be eligible for duty-free trade, and it also removes barriers that prevent businesses from providing services in other jurisdictions.

The Taiwanese government has called the pact, which covers 500 million people and accounts for 15 percent of global gross domestic product, the region’s most important trade deal.

But Chinese pressure isn’t the only hurdle facing Taiwanese trade negotiators like Deng, as trade deals could also become a politically sensitive issue on the island itself.

In 2014, a controversial services trade agreement between Taipei and Beijing, which was passed by the then-ruling Kuomintang, led to mass student protests, known as the Sunflower Movement.

Opponents have expressed concerns about Taiwan’s national security. Protesting students occupied the parliament building for weeks, eventually leading to the suspension of the deal.

In 2020, some Taiwan lawmakers threw pork intestines into parliament to protest a referendum to ease restrictions on pork imports from the United States. They opposed it because it would allow meat products containing ractopamine, a common pet food additive in the United States. The referendum was finally passed.

CNNs Will Ripley and John Mees contributed reporting.

