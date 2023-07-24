UK politicians want an edge on net zero pain – POLITICO





London British politicians think they know what people want more than “green trash” this weekend.

After the Conservatives’ surprise victory in a by-election outside London against the Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), an environmental tax on high-pollution vehicles, senior Conservative and Labor politicians have convinced voters that they want to take the lead in a series of bold policies designed to tackle climate change and pollution.

The architect of the expanded ULEZ plan, an ally of Labor London Mayor Sadiq Khan, has made it clear that he is in listening mode after last week’s election results. City Hall is expected to seek new ways to mitigate the fiscal impact of the policy. It comes after Labor leader Keir Starmer on Friday urged Khan to reflect on the impact of extending ULEZ to Uxbridge, the former seat of Boris Johnson, where the election was held.

Meanwhile, former environment minister Michael Gove, once considered one of the Conservatives’ most vocal green crusaders, told The Sunday Telegraph that he wants to loosen current plans to introduce stricter minimum energy efficiency standards for homeowners by 2028.

My own strong opinion is that I am asking for too much too soon. We want to move towards greater energy efficiency, but at a time when landlords are facing too many problems, we think we need to ease the pace set for people in the private rental sector. Especially since many are currently facing huge capital expenditures to improve efficiency.

Gove was former Prime Minister Theresa May’s Environment Minister when the government enacted the goal of eliminating the UK’s net contribution to climate change by 2050.

Meanwhile, in an interview with the Financial Times, Energy Secretary Grant Shapps said North Sea oil and natural gas licenses should be granted to all viable oil and gas fields as long as they align with net-zero ambitions.

This is not the first time Conservative ministers have cooled off on their green promises ahead of an election.

In 2013, Prime Minister David Cameron reportedly instructed his aides to remove “green junk” from energy bills to keep energy costs down. Cameron made the environment a key election issue in 2010 when he asked people to “vote blue, vote green.”

The British government has recently come under pressure from senior Conservatives over former Prime Minister Johnson’s promise to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in Britain by 2030.

Gove’s Deputy Housing Minister, Lee Rowley, told GB News when asked whether the government should withdraw from its commitments. I have a goal. Let’s all go and do our best to get there.”

But when asked about his driving habits, Rowley said he bought a diesel car in 2008 and would keep driving it “until it stopped working”.

Calling for more nuance in the net-zero debate, Rowley said she hopes people will move to electric vehicles, but those with conventional cars should keep them for as long as possible because of the energy used to build them.

