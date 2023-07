North Korea fires ballistic missile after US submarine lands in South Korea

North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile into its eastern sea, the South Korean military said, adding to a recent series of weapons tests that are apparently in protest against the United States sending significant naval assets to South Korea in a show of force.

The US Indo-Pacific Command confirmed the launches later Monday. “While we have assessed that these events do not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launches highlight the destabilizing impact of the DPRK’s illicit weapons program,” the U.S. command’s public affairs office said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff did not say where the weapon was launched from or how far it flew.

The launch came hours after the South Korean Navy said a US nuclear-powered submarine – the USS Annapolis – had arrived at a port on Jeju Island. The arrival of the USS Annapolis adds to the allies’ show of force to counter North Korean nuclear threats.

Last week, the USS Kentucky became the first US nuclear submarine to come to South Korea since the 1980s. North Korea responded to its arrival by testing ballistic and cruise missiles in apparent demonstrations that it could carry out nuclear strikes against South Korea and by deploying US Navy ships.

Also on Monday, the US-led UN command said it had started a conversation with North Korea over a US soldier who rushed north last week across one of the world’s most heavily fortified borders.

Andrew Harrison, a British lieutenant general who is the deputy commander of the UN Command, declined to say when the conversation started, how many exchanges took place and whether the North Koreans responded constructively, citing the sensitivity of the talks. He also declined to detail what command knows about Pvt. Travis King’s condition.

“None of us know where this is going to end,” Harrison said at a press conference in Seoul. “I’m an optimist in life, and I remain optimistic. But again, I’m going to leave it at that.”

It was not immediately clear whether Harrison’s comments referred to significant progress in communications after the command said in a statement last week that it was “working with” its North Korean counterparts. The UN Command, which was created to fight the Korean War, remained in South Korea to oversee the implementation of the 1953 armistice that ended fighting in the conflict.

The contact happened through “mechanisms” put in place under the armistice, Harrison said. This could refer to the so-called pink telephone, a telephone line between the command and the North Korean People’s Army at the truce border village of Panmunjom, where King crossed.

The Koreas are still technically at war since a peace treaty was never signed. The United States, which fought alongside the South Koreans and other allies during the war, never established diplomatic relations with the North, but the line is a common means of communication.

North Korea has remained publicly silent about King, who crossed the border on a tour in Panmunjom when he was supposed to be on his way to Fort Bliss, Texas, after his release from prison in South Korea for assault.

US officials have expressed concern for his well-being and have previously said North Korea ignored requests for information about him.

Analysts say North Korea could wait weeks or even months to provide meaningful information on King to maximize leverage and add urgency to US efforts to secure his release. Some say North Korea may try to wring concessions from Washington, such as tying its release to the United States by reducing its military activities with South Korea.

King’s crossing came at a time of high tensions on the Korean Peninsula, where the pace of North Korea’s weapons demonstrations and combined US military drills have intensified in a tit-for-tat cycle.

