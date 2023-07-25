US calls Israel’s passing of judicial review law unfortunate | Joe Biden News





The White House said it was regrettable that the Israeli legislature passed a bill aimed at restricting the powers of the country’s highest court, stressing that the administration of US President Joe Biden believes that major changes should be decided by consensus.

In a brief statement on Monday, just hours after the Israeli Knesset passed the legislation, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said, “It is regrettable that today’s vote took place with the smallest possible majority.

As a lifelong friend of Israel, President Biden has publicly and privately expressed his view that major changes in a democracy to last must have as broad a consensus as possible, she said.

The judicial overhaul plan proposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government has sparked months of widespread protests in Israel and drawn condemnation from progressive lawmakers in the United States, the country’s main ally.

And on Sunday, Biden expressed reservations about the bill. From the perspective of friends of Israel in the United States, it appears that the current judicial reform proposal is increasingly divisive, not less, he told the Axios news site in a statement.

Given the range of threats and challenges facing Israel right now, it doesn’t make sense for Israeli leaders to rush, the focus should be on bringing people together and building consensus, Biden added.

But despite the criticism, the Knesset passed the bill in a 64-0 vote on Monday.

Opposition lawmakers had walked out of the chamber in protest ahead of the passage of the law, which is the first piece of legislation approved as part of a broader effort by the Netanyahu coalition government to overhaul Israel’s justice system.

The plan was initially announced by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in January, triggering weekly protests and condemnation from across Israeli society.

Those protests continued on Monday, with police outside the Knesset using water cannons and deploying officers on horseback against a crowd of protesters.

The United States rebukes a friend

The issue has been a point of contention for the Biden administration, which has at times chafed at the Netanyahu administration while continuing to stress that Washington’s commitment to Israel remains ironclad.

The United States provides approximately $3.8 billion in unconditional aid to Israel each year.

Observers have also noted that the US critique is somewhat unique, as it deals directly with Israeli domestic politics, not Israel’s regional relations or its policy toward the occupied Palestinian territories.

Al Jazeeras Kimberly Halkett, reporting from Washington, DC on Monday afternoon, said Israel’s judicial overhaul plan has created friction between Netanyahu and Biden.

The US President believes that Benjamin Netanyahu’s priorities seem out of kilter, if you want the priorities, [the remaking] of the judiciary, is not what Israel should be considering right now, Halkett said.

This is the message that is being sent from Washington and the concern is that Israel is simply not listening.

In March, Biden told reporters he hoped Netanyahu would walk away from the planned overhaul.

This prompted a response from Netanyahu, who said in a statement that Israel is a sovereign country that makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressure from abroad, including best friends.

The Netanyahu coalition government, which is made up of far-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, has argued that the proposed changes are necessary to ensure a better balance of power in the country.

Critics say, however, that the bill paves the way for more authoritarian leadership unbound by Supreme Court checks and balances. Legislation passed on Monday would limit the powers of higher courts to overrule certain government decisions.

After the vote, opposition leader Yair Lapid called the decision a defeat for Israeli democracy.

The division has reached the IDF, with protest leaders saying thousands of volunteer reservists will not report for duty if overhaul efforts continue.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government has argued the judicial overhaul is needed [Amir Cohen/Reuters]

The Histadrut trade union confederation, which represents around 800,000 workers in Israel, also threatened to call a general strike in response to the bill’s passage. He also urged the government to resume negotiations with the opposition.

In a Monday statement, White House Jean-Pierre said Washington would continue to support the efforts of Israeli President Isaac Herzog and other Israeli leaders as they seek to build a broader consensus through political dialogue.

Later in the day, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller also sought to allay fears that the judicial overhaul would damage US-Israeli relations, telling reporters that Washington has a longstanding friendship with the Israeli government that truly transcends any question.

And it is because of our friendship with the government of Israel and our friendship with the people of Israel that the president and other members of this administration felt responsible for denouncing this measure and expressing our concern, Miller said during a press briefing.

We will continue to engage with the Government of Israel on other pending laws in the weeks to come.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/7/24/us-calls-israels-passage-of-judicial-overhaul-law-unfortunate The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos