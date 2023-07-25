Broken Skills Training Employee Lost Salary This Month





Employees at Skills Training UK said their hearts were broken when their boss confirmed they would only be paid for seven days this month.

This is the day the Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) called on ministers to take urgent action to prevent a total collapse of the training system following the exit of several providers in the publicly funded training sector.

Skills Training UK is not yet officially in liquidation, but staff have been told not to return to work on Friday.

In today’s update seen by FE Week, employees were told that managers had failed to obtain overdrafts to fully cover July’s payroll. Only partial payments were allowed, meaning the employee would only be paid for 7 days this month. These reduced payments are still subject to deductions such as taxes and pension contributions.

While awaiting the appointment of a liquidator, employees may not claim unpaid wages, notice benefits, or redundancy pay. Meanwhile, staff are also concerned that learners may miss out on qualifications this August because they are not in touch with awarding bodies.

Some of the stunned employees, in tears, told FE Week that the cost of living had skyrocketed and that after working at the provider for several years, they were drowning and out of the loop.

It just broke and some of us have kids and mortgages. Totally crazy. Management was completely silent on us.

When a supplier goes bankrupt, more than 200 employees are laid off.

There are also concerns that learners will not receive the qualifications they are studying for, as staff will not have access to computers and systems and will not be able to communicate with learners or awarding organizations such as Pearson. As emails were blocked, staff could not tell learners that the provider would be closing soon.

They abandoned them, said one employee. Some of the learners I started working with over a year ago have behavioral issues and now after a year they’re going to get nothing. And no one is in charge.

Skills Training UK declined to comment.

Meanwhile, AELP warned that the sector could be at risk of total collapse due to a perfect storm of rising costs, reduced Adult Education Budget (AEB) contracts, the end of training programs last year, and substantial cuts to apprentice funding bands.

It required a 10% increase in funding for all apprentice standards, with a maximum endowment increase to currently over 27,000, and a minimum annual government expenditure of $5,000 for all apprentices to retain apprentice providers.

AELP President Nicola Hay warned that the disruption of the technology system will have a major impact on learners and employers. This is because providers are withdrawing from the market and their choices have been greatly reduced.

She added that the country’s plan for growth and stability calls for a quick government response to save the tech sector, including a sweeping, immediate 10% increase in funding for all apprenticeship standards, along with a long-term plan to stabilize the skills system at a time when skills are essential. A national technology strategy will help stabilize the sector by identifying and adequately funding the country’s technology needs.

A ministry spokesperson said it was “committed” to supporting the provision of high-quality apprenticeships across all levels and sectors of the economy.

Last year we reviewed funding for more than 50 standards and 75% increased by about 20%,” he added. They also highlighted plans to introduce immediate funding increases to the 10 apprenticeship criteria announced last month.

Earlier this month, Skills Training UK was one of several high-profile training institutions that missed out on National Adult Education Budget (AEB) contracts in the Education and Skills Funding Agency’s most recent procurement. Supplier has assignment agreements valued at £525,000 in London and other assignment agreements in the West Midlands and South Yorkshire.

It also stole a spot in three lots of DfEs bootcamp contracts that were tendered last September.

