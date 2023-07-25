US surpasses 400 mass shootings in 2023





Washington CNN—

The United States surpassed 400 mass shootings in 2023, setting the stage for a record year of gun violence with no significant federal gun legislation on the horizon.

America hit the grim figure on Saturday, the earliest in a year, 400 shootings have been recorded since at least 2013, according to Gun Violence Archive. Like CNN, the GVA, a nonprofit group formed in 2013 to track gun violence, defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

With five months left in 2023, the United States has already eclipsed the number of mass shootings recorded each year from 2013 to 2018. If the current pace continues, 2023 will see more mass shootings than in 2019 through 2022. The Gun Violence Archive began tracking these numbers in 2013.

In 2019, it took 356 days most of the year to hit 400 mass shootings. This year and in 2021, however, the United States has reached that milestone in just seven months.

The rate of mass shootings in 2023 has consistently exceeded that of previous years, averaging nearly two mass shootings per day.

Nearly one in five American adults has seen a family member killed by a gun, including homicides and suicides, according to a 2023 survey by KFF (formerly known as Kaiser Family Foundation). About the same proportion of adults have been personally threatened with a gun, and about 1 in 6 adults have witnessed a gunshot wound, according to the survey.

It’s the only country in the world where men who break away from reality are exorcising their demons through mass slaughter, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who made gun safety legislation central to his work after the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting, told CNN earlier this year.

Were not the only place in the world with mental illness. It wasn’t the only place in the world where people were paranoid. But only in America are we so casual about access to weapons of mass destruction and only in America do we fetishize violence so much that we end up with all the mass shootings, he added.

The United States has also reached 100, 200 and 300 mass shootings faster this year than any year since 2013. Around 100 shootings were recorded in March; 200 in May.

Behind the scenes, Biden administration officials have been developing ways the federal government can respond in the short and long term after a mass shooting, recognizing the physical, mental and economic ramifications.

But after the passage of the bipartisan Gun Safety Act last year, there has been little political momentum for more gun safety legislation, even as the rate of mass shootings has increased.

Research published this year suggests that the mental health effects of mass shootings may extend beyond survivors and their communities to a much wider population.

In the days following a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in May 2022, a mental health hotline received a spike in messages referring to bereavement, guns and other gun-related terms, according to research funded by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The study did not track the location of callers, but the Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit organization offering free, confidential crisis intervention, serves people nationwide.

Speaking at the National Safer Communities Summit in Connecticut last month, President Joe Biden gave an impassioned speech saying he believed the movement had reached a tipping point.

Whether we are Democrats or Republicans, we all want families to be safe. We all want to drop them off at the place of worship, at the mall, at the cinema, at the school gate without worrying that this is the last time we will see them. We all want our children to have the freedom to learn, read and write instead of learning to hide and cover in a classroom, Biden said during remarks at the National Summit for Safer Communities last month.

White House officials have been lucid about the political realities Democrats face with the current makeup of Congress, where Republicans controlling the House of Representatives have rejected Bidens’ calls for an assault weapons ban.

Even during the first two years of Bidens’ tenure, when both houses of Congress were controlled by Democrats, an assault weapons ban gained little traction, in part because of the 60-vote threshold needed to break a filibuster and advance bills in the Senate.

According to a 2022 study by Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit focused on gun violence prevention, states with weaker gun laws have higher rates of gun deaths, including homicides, suicides and unintentional murders.

The political debate over gun control in America, however, is not tied to this data.

And gun violence continues to increase. According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate of firearm homicides was 8.3% higher in 2021 than it was in 2020. Firearm suicide rates among people age 10 and older also increased by 8.3% from 2020 to 2021. And the percentage of homicides attributed to firearm injuries rose from 79% in 2020. 020 to 81%, the highest percentage in more than 50 years.

Countries that have introduced laws to reduce gun-related deaths have made significant progress, according to a previous in-depth analysis by CNN:

Australia. Less than two weeks after Australia’s worst mass shooting, the federal government has introduced a new scheme banning rapid-fire rifles and shotguns and unifying the licensing and registration of gun owners across the country. Over the next 10 years, gun deaths in Australia fell by more than 50%. A 2010 study found that the government’s 1997 buy-back scheme, which was part of the overall reform, led to a drop in firearm suicide rates by an average of 74% over the following five years.

South Africa. Gun-related deaths nearly halved over a 10-year period after new gun legislation, the Gun Control Act, came into effect in July 2004. The new laws have made it much harder to get a gun.

New Zealand. Gun laws were quickly changed after the Christchurch mosque shootings in 2019. Just 24 hours after the attack, in which 51 people were killed, then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the country’s gun laws would be changed. Less than a month later, New Zealand’s parliament voted almost unanimously to reform the country’s gun laws, banning all military-style semi-automatic weapons.

Brittany. [The country] tightened its gun laws and banned most private handgun ownership after a mass shooting in 1996, a move that saw the number of gun deaths drop by nearly a quarter in a decade.

But Americas’ relationship with guns is unique, and its gun culture is a global exception. For now, it seems unlikely that the deadly cycle of violence will abate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/24/politics/us-400-mass-shootings/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos