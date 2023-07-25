A year later, the US climate law is already boosting clean energy technologies





FRANKFURT, Kentucky. Recently, in sunny July, three men installed solar panels on the roof of a spacious two-story home near the banks of the Kentucky River, a few miles upriver from the state capitol where lawmakers have promoted coal for more than a century.

The US Climate Act that passed a year ago offers a 30% reduction on this installation via a tax credit, and it helps push clean energy even in places where coal still provides cheap electricity. For the Heather Baggetts family in Frankfort, it was good business.

For us, it’s not politically motivated, Baggett said. It was really a financial question, it made sense.

On August 16, after the hottest June on record and a scorching July, Americas long-sought answer to climate change, the Cut Inflation Act, will turn one year old. In less than a year, it sparked investment in massive battery building and electric vehicle manufacturing in every state. Nearly 80 major clean power manufacturing facilities have been announced, an investment equal to the previous seven years combined, according to the American Clean Power Association.

It seems like every week a new plant is announced somewhere, said Jesse Jenkins, a professor at Princeton and head of the REPEAT project, who has been deeply involved in analyzing the law.

We’ve talked about bringing manufacturing jobs back to America all my life. We finally did, didn’t we? It’s quite exciting, he says.

The IRA is Americas most important response to climate change, after decades of lobbying by oil, gas and coal interests have blocked action, while carbon emissions have risen, creating a warmer and more dangerous world. It is designed to stimulate clean energy production on a scale that will bend the arc of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. It also aims to build national supply chains to reverse the early dominance of China and other nations in this vital sector.

One of the goals of the act is cleaner transportation, the biggest source of climate pollution for the United States. Siemens, one of the largest technology companies in the world, produces charging stations for electric vehicles. Executives say this alignment of US climate policy is driving increased demand for batteries.

When the federal government makes an investment, we reach the tipping point faster, said Barbara Humpton, CEO of Siemens USA, adding that the company has invested $260 million in battery or battery storage projects in recent years.

The law also further encourages the type of batteries that supply power to the grid when the wind is low or at night when the sun is not hitting the solar panels. That could put the storage business on the same upward trajectory as solar power did a decade ago, said Michael McGowan, head of North American infrastructure private markets for Mercer Alternatives, a consulting firm.

Derrick Flakoll, policy associate for North America at Bloomberg NEF, pointed out that sales of the largest solar panel maker in the United States, First Solar, soared after the law was passed, creating a large backlog.

That’s years and years of manufacturing capacity that’s already reserved because people are optimistic about the U.S. produced solar market, he said.

The IRA also helps expensive but promising technologies for short-term decarbonization.

Jason Mortimer is senior vice president of global sales at EH2, which makes large, low-cost electrolyser machines that separate hydrogen from water. Hydrogen as a clean energy is still in its infancy. The IRA accelerates large-scale hydrogen implementation by about four to five years, making the United States competitive with Europe, he said.

But these changes, significant as they are, may be just the beginning, experts say.

I think we were about to see a flood of investment in wind and solar manufacturing in the United States, Jenkins said, adding that 2026 to 2028 is when the country will see the laws fully impacted.

Other countries, some of which are ahead of the United States in the fight against climate change, have made their own additional efforts to accelerate the transition to clean energy. Canada has announced a matching policy and Europe has its own measures to attract manufacturing, similar to the IRA.

European and Japanese automakers are trying to think about how to change supply chains in order to try to compete, said Neil Mehrotra, assistant vice president and policy adviser at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis and contributor to a report on U.S. law published by the Brookings Institution.

The Congressional Budget Office initially estimated that IRA tax credits would cost about $270 billion over a decade, but Brookings says businesses could take advantage of the credits much more aggressively and the federal government could pay three or four times as much.

The law is expected to cut emissions from the United States, the country historically most responsible for greenhouse gases, by up to 41% by 2030, according to a new analysis by Princeton researchers. It’s not enough to meet US goals, but it’s a significant improvement.

But those crucial greenhouse gas reductions are partially at risk if the U.S. electric grid can’t grow enough to connect new wind and solar farms and meet new demands, like mass vehicle charging.

Despite the new investment in red states, not everyone likes it. Republicans recently proposed to repeal major elements of the law. And Frankfort resident Jessie Decker, whose neighbor has solar panels, said he wouldn’t consider them and doesn’t think the federal government should waste money on questionable climate programs.

Nor does the law mean that climate-warming oil and gas will go away.

Frankly, we’re going to be using fossil fuels for many decades to come, said Fred Eames, a regulatory attorney at law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth.

On the roof of Baggetts, Nicholas Hartnett, owner of Pure Power Solar, is happy that business is up and homeowners are opening up to solar once they see how it can benefit them financially.

You have the environmental side, which runs the left, and then you have the ability to use your own tax money that the government would otherwise have taken, which ticks off the right, he said.

