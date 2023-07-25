UK FF1600 Esports Cup open to all members from August this year





A feeder series dedicated to the British F4 Esports Championship, the UK FF1600 Esports Cup will be held this August inviting Motorsport UK and the Esports community to pre-qualify.

Free to all members, the Championship using the Ray FF1600 car at iRacing is part of Motorsport UK’s new simulated racing talent path to help aspiring drivers showcase their talents.

Non-professional drivers from all countries are welcome to pre-qualify to compete in the iRacings Time Attack discipline, free to all members, using a Ray FF1600 at Oulton Park from August 14-20. At the end of the period the top 30 drivers will be invited to compete in the UK FF1600 Esports Cup.

The calendar reflects the British F4 Esports Championship taking place on Wednesday evening with the first round on 27 September (Brands Hatch Indy) followed by Donington National, Snetterton 300, Oulton Park International, Silverstone GP, Knockhill, Donington GP and Brands Hatch GP.

There will be a qualifying session and two 15-minute races (the latter on a reverse grid) in each event, all broadcast live as the Official Support Category for the British F4 Esport Championship.

At the end of the eight-round series, the top two finishers in the championship will receive a free drive for the 2024 British F4 Esports season. More prizes will be announced at a later date.

No Motorsport UK Esports membership or entry fee is required for pre-qualifiers, but those invited to compete in the series will be required to pay 25 12-month memberships and 50 entry fees.

For more information on Motorsport UK Esports membership, click here.

There is also a full screening and approval process before drivers are officially accepted for entry. Drivers must also not have any affiliation with professional esports or real-world teams, companies or organizations.

Full rules and regulations can be found here. This is subject to change.

You can also stay up to date on the championship on our official Discord server here.

For more information on how to get into esports and simulation racing, you can find all the information you need to get started on the Motorsport UK Esports website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.motorsportuk.org/uk-ff1600-esports-cup-open-to-all-members-starting-this-august/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos