Former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte enters New Hampshire gubernatorial race





CONCORD, NH — Former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte announced her candidacy for governor of New Hampshire on Monday, days after fellow Republican Chris Sununu declined to seek a fifth term.

Governor Sununu has done a great job, but there will be a vacuum there, Ayotte said on Fox & Friends.

Ayotte, who became New Hampshire’s first female attorney general in 2004, would be the state’s third elected female governor, after Democrats Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.

Ayotte was elected to the Senate in 2010 but lost six years later to Hassan by just over 1,000 votes in one of the country’s most closely watched contests. Since leaving Washington, she has served on several corporate and nonprofit boards. Ayotte said Monday she was returning to politics to ensure New Hampshire remains safe, prosperous and free.

We are one election away from becoming Massachusetts in New Hampshire, and I will not let that happen, she said. We have something very special in New Hampshire, no income (tax), no sales tax, educational freedom is so important in our state.

Ayotte is the second Republican candidate to announce himself. Former New Hampshire Senate Republican President and former U.S. Senate candidate Chuck Morse announced his gubernatorial campaign shortly after Sununu announced his decision in an email to supporters on Wednesday.

Two Democrats have already announced their campaigns, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington. Both women have focused on protecting abortion rights, and the issue is likely to play a major role in the overall election campaign, regardless of who wins the nominations.

Ayotte told WMUR-TV on Monday that she was not seeking to change the current 24-week abortion ban that Sununu signed into state law in 2021. But a spokesperson for the Democratic Governors Association criticized Ayotte for calling for a nationwide 20-week abortion ban in 2014 for supporting the overturning of Roe v. Wade and opposing federal funding for Planned Parenthood.

With her announcement today, Ayotte joins a group of losing candidates who are guaranteed to get stronger, messier and more extreme, before Granite Staters once again reject her for a candidate who will actually work to defend reproductive freedom and address the issues they face, the association’s deputy communications director, Izzi Levy, said in a statement.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, a Democrat who backed Craig’s campaign, on Monday dismissed Ayotte’s criticism of her condition.

I’m going to let the main Republican opponents get away with it, she said. The Republican primary does not interest me. I focus on what’s happening here in Massachusetts – getting a budget, getting a tax package that makes sense, and working to improve the lives of our state’s residents.

New Hampshire’s gubernatorial race is taking shape alongside the 2024 presidential contest, with Republican candidates making frequent trips to the start of the state primary. When asked Monday which Republican would win in the primary, Ayotte said, “I look forward to supporting our Republican nominee. She did not mention the current frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, with whom she has a torturous history.

During her 2016 Senate campaign, Ayotte spent months supporting Trump without endorsing him. She called him a role model for kids during a debate, but took it back the next day. And when old tapes of Trump bragging about forcing himself on women surfaced, she called off her support altogether and said she was writing Mike Pence for the president instead.

But after she lost and Trump won, her administration tapped her to help Neil Gorsuch navigate his U.S. Supreme Court nomination. And a prominent member of Trump’s inner circle in New Hampshire, Bruce Breton, supports his gubernatorial campaign.

Associated Press Writer Steve LeBlanc in Boston contributed to this report.

