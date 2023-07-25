Spotify is raising subscription rates in the UK and US for the first time.





Spotify is the first to increase subscription fees, impacting UK and US users.

The price change marks the first subscription price increase in 10 years since the streaming service’s launch.

In the UK, the Premium plan has been increased to 10.99 per month, up from 9.99 per month previously. Different plans for multiple users have also been raised by 1 per month, with Duo subscriptions now priced at 14.99, and Family plans for 6 people currently priced at 17.99. The only plan that hasn’t changed so far is the Spotify student subscription, which remains at 5.99 per month.

The same goes for those of us with subscription plans in the US, as the Premium subscription has gone up from $10 to $11 per month, the Duo plan from $13 to $15, and the Family plan from $16 to $17.

For US users, the cost of the student plan has also increased by $1 to $6 per month.

In a blog post, Spotify said the price increase was related to pressure from the music industry and would allow it to continue growing in an ever-expanding market.

Since launch, the market environment has continued to evolve. We are changing our premium pricing in many markets around the world so that we can continue to innovate. These updates will help the platform continue to provide value to fans and artists.

Credit: Image by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/S3studio/Getty.

We also confirmed that we will inform all customers about the changed pricing via email.

At the time of writing, all four subscription plans come with a one-month free trial for new customers, and a free option that provides access to ads and limited playback features is still available.

According to the Evening Standard, plans to increase the price have been in the works for several months, and Spotify CEO Daniel EK has previously stated that the company is ready to increase the price and wants to do so in 2023. He also reported that Spotify is discussing plans with record labels.

According to the outlet, the streaming platform has an average of 515 million users worldwide, with about 210 million paying for a subscription. The new pricing means Classic subscriptions now cost the same as competing brands, Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited.

So far, YouTube Music is the only platform that maintains a monthly fee of 9.99, but that may change as they recently raised the price in the US, with US users paying $10.99.

In other Spotify news, back in April, the brand reported that it would be shutting down its live audio app, Spotify Live, and the company said it was no longer suitable as a standalone app.

