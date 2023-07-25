



Public K-12 schools in the United States educate approximately 7.3 million students with disabilities, a number that has been increasing in recent decades. Students with disabilities between the ages of 3 and 21 are served under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), which guarantees them the right to free public education and appropriate special education services.

For Disability Pride Month, here are some key facts about students with disabilities in public schools, based on the latest data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES).

July is both Disability Pride Month and the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. To mark these occasions, the Pew Research Center used federal education data from the National Center for Education Statistics to learn more about students who receive special education services in US public schools.

In this analysis, students with disabilities include those between the ages of 3 and 21 who are served under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). Through IDEA, children with disabilities are guaranteed free appropriate public education, including special education and related services.

The 7.3 million students with disabilities in the United States accounted for 15% of national public school enrollment in the 2021-22 school year. The population of pre-K through 12 students who are served by IDEA has grown in number and share over the past few decades. In the 2010-11 school year, for example, there were 6.4 million students with disabilities in US public schools, representing 13% of enrollment.

The number of students receiving special education services has temporarily dropped during the coronavirus pandemic, the first drop in a decade. Between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years, the number of students receiving special education services decreased by 1%, from 7.3 million to 7.2 million. This was the first year-over-year decline in special education enrollment since 2011-12.

The drop in the number of students receiving special education services was part of a 3% drop in the total number of students enrolled in public schools between 2019-20 and 2020-21. While special education enrollment rebounded to pre-pandemic levels in the 2021-22 school year, overall public school enrollment remained flat.

These enrollment trends may reflect some of the learning difficulties and health issues that students with disabilities and their families faced during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which limited or disrupted special education services in many school districts.

Many school districts struggle to hire special education professionals. In the 2020-2021 school year, 40% of public schools that had a vacant special education teacher position said they either found it very difficult to fill the position or were unable to do so.

Foreign languages ​​(43%) and physical sciences (37%) were the only subjects with such large shares of hard-to-fill teaching positions in public schools looking to hire in these fields.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has drawn attention to a nationwide teacher shortage, special education positions have long been among the most difficult for school districts to fill.

The most common type of disability among K-12 students involves specific learning disabilities, such as dyslexia. In 2021-22, approximately one-third of students (32%) receiving services under IDEA had a specific learning disability. Some 19% suffered from a speech or language disorder, while 15% suffered from a chronic or acute health condition that negatively affected their academic performance. Chronic or acute health conditions include conditions such as heart disease, asthma, sickle cell disease, epilepsy, leukemia, and diabetes.

Students with autism made up 12% of the country’s disabled schoolchildren in 2021-22, up from 1.5% in 2000-01. Over these two decades, the proportion of students with disabilities with a specific learning disability, such as dyslexia, fell from 45% to 32%.

The percentage of students receiving special education services varies widely from state to state. New York serves the largest proportion of students with disabilities in the nation with 20.5% of its entire public school enrollment. Pennsylvania (20.2%), Maine (20.1%) and Massachusetts (19.3%) serve the second largest shares. The states serving the lowest proportions of students with disabilities are Texas and Idaho (11.7% each) and Hawaii (11.3%).

Between the 2000-01 and 2021-22 school years, all but 12 states experienced growth in their population of students with disabilities. The largest increase occurred in Utah, where the student population with disabilities increased by 65%. Rhode Island saw the biggest drop of 22%.

These differences by state are likely the result of inconsistencies in how states determine which students are eligible for special education services and difficulties in identifying children with disabilities.

The racial and ethnic makeup of Nations special education students is similar to that of public school students overall, but there are differences by gender. About two-thirds of students with disabilities (65%) are men, while 34% are women, according to data from the 2021-22 school year. Overall, student enrollment is about evenly split between boys and girls.

Research has shown that the decision of whether or not to recommend a student for special education can be influenced by the socioeconomic makeup of their school, as well as the school’s test scores and other academic markers.

Note: This is an update to an article originally published on April 23, 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2023/07/24/what-federal-education-data-shows-about-students-with-disabilities-in-the-us/

