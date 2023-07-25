International
US government sues Texas over Governor Greg Abbotts floating barrier
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribunes’ daily newsletter that keeps readers informed about Texas’ most essential news.
The US Department of Justice announced on Monday that it is suing Texas and Governor Greg Abbott after the state refused to remove the floating barrier deployed earlier this month on the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Austin, alleges that the barrier was installed without the necessary authorization from the US Army Corps of Engineers.
Because Texas installed the floating barrier without seeking permission from the Corps, the Corps and other relevant federal agencies were deprived of the ability to assess the risks the barrier poses to public safety and the environment, mitigate those risks if necessary through the permitting process, and otherwise assess whether the project is in the public interest, the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit also alleges that the floating barrier impedes navigation on the river and demands that the state remove the barrier.
President Bidens’ border enforcement plan has led to the lowest levels of illegal border crossings in more than two years,” White House spokesman Abdullah Hasan said in a written statement. “Governor Abbott’s dangerous and illegal actions undermine this effective plan, making it difficult for the men and women of Border Patrol to do their job of securing the border and putting migrants and border agents at risk.
Last week, the Justice Department sent a letter threatening legal action against the state if it did not respond, pledging to remove the barrier by 1 p.m. central time Monday. Abbott responded with a letter to President Joe Biden on Monday morning pledging to keep the barrier in place.
Abbott defended his decision to do so as commander-in-chief of our states’ militia and blamed the Biden administration’s immigration policy for border conditions.
It was under your watch that migrants suffered an unprecedented crisis of inhumanity, Abbott said in the letter to Biden. If you really care about human life, you need to start enforcing federal immigration laws.
Hours after the lawsuit was filed, Abbott took to Twitter saying that Texas would see the Biden administration in court to aggressively defend our sovereign authority to secure the border. Bidens open border policies have created this humanitarian disaster. Texas will continue to exercise its constitutional right to respond, along with a video of him on Fox News discussing the case.
Abbotts’ office did not immediately respond to an email from the Texas Tribune seeking comment.
Texas elected officials took to Twitter to react to the news. U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin, tweeted: Pound sand, to express his displeasure with the Justice Department’s lawsuit, while U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, tweeted: Glad to see the Justice Department taking legal action to get @GovAbbott’s death traps out of the Rio Grande. Abbott’s barbaric actions are a clear abuse of power that put lives at risk, and @POTUS must directly condemn this political stunt.
The controversial barrier, complete with rows of barbed wire, was deployed by the state earlier this month as part of Operation Lone Star, an aggressive state border security initiative launched in March 2021, shortly after Biden took office. As part of the operation, Abbott sent hundreds of soldiers from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to the border and paid to transport thousands of migrants from Texas to Democratic-run cities in the United States.
The Justice Department lawsuit was preceded by a diplomatic complaint about the Mexican government barrier and a lawsuit filed by an Eagle Pass kayaking company.
It also comes nearly a week after the Houston Chronicle reported a series of allegations from a state trooper who complained to a superior in an email that a DPS official at Eagle Pass ordered soldiers to push migrants, including young children and mothers with nursing babies, back into the Rio Grande. DPS says it is investigating these allegations.
Join us for important conversations with newly announced speakers at Texas Tribune Festival 2023 in downtown Austin September 21-23.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.texastribune.org/2023/07/24/texas-border-rio-grande-floating-barrier-greg-abbott-lawsuit/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US government sues Texas over Governor Greg Abbotts floating barrier
- Sandman Actor Heard Rumors About Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4
- UTT 2023: Ayhika upsets World No. 26 Zhang as Dabang Delhi thrashes U Mumba TT
- 20 Best Lightweight Jackets for Men 2023
- RFK Jr. says he’s not “anti-vax.” CNN verifies that claim
- a small earthquake shakes Arizona City; There are no immediate reports of any injuries or damage
- What to know about Taylor Russell, the acclaimed actor who is rumored to be dating Harry Styles
- Invest in courageous and progressive journalism
- Boris Johnson’s controversial new baroness Charlotte Owen takes her place in the Lords
- Smallville Actor Defends CGI Role of Christopher Reeves in The Flash
- Six Ukrainian children who played at the Quebec hockey tournament to return to school
- Sangita Patel wows fans in her purple leather maxi dress