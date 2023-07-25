Only 26 black women have become astrophysicists in the United States Here’s a story





At the beginning of his doctorate in astronomy. program, Aomawa Shields was left speechless. She had an undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology but had given up on science for 11 years – a full solar cycle – and now she was back. It was her turn to present scientific findings to her peers, but Shields, who also had a master’s degree in acting, developed a terrible case of stage fright. Getting ready for her speech, she was shaking too much to tie her shoes.

“I guess it was the closest thing I’ve ever had to a panic attack,” Shields recalled. By helping her tie her shoes, her husband assured her that she could talk in circles with others. But things did not improve. During her presentation, a classmate interrupted her with a question about the rotation of Saturn’s moon Iapetus. Shields wasn’t sure what to say, so she mimed the moon spinning, spinning like a hula dancer. She remembers hating the realization that she had to “break the fourth wall” – a term in theater that refers to the invisible barrier between performers and audience.

In her account, a trifecta of issues allowed impostor syndrome to take hold during her graduate studies at the University of Washington. Shields is a black woman in a field dominated by white men, she was an older student and she was educated as an actress. “The impostor syndrome did not just visit. He pitched a tent, had a barbecue, started planning parties and had ritual dances, howling at the moon on my doorstep,” she writes in her new book Life on Other Planets. In a conversational, at times witty and poetic tone, the book tells the story of Shields’ decision to return to her first love, the night sky, after an acting career. Now a professor studying exoplanets at the University of California, Irvine, Shields is one of 26 black female astrophysicists in American history. Shields says she wanted to write her book to show others what it took her a long time to learn: that dreams have no expiration date, that there’s no one way to be a scientist, and that if no pattern can be found, you can be yours.

Scientific American spoke to Shields about creating new paths in science, about motherhood, and why empathy is central to doing and teaching.

[An edited transcript of the interview follows.]

When you were studying astronomy in graduate school, were you worried that your path would not be the same as that of your colleagues who went “directly” to their doctorate? program? Or were you more like, “I think I have something to offer because I haven’t gone down that path that everyone else does?”

At first it was the first. After MIT, I applied to graduate schools in theater and astronomy. I applied to the top three acting schools, and didn’t get into those, but I got into a grad school for astrophysics, so I went to the University of Wisconsin at Madison. But that division I felt didn’t go away just because I made a choice. So I applied again to acting schools and got in. When I came back to astronomy, I had the idea that I wanted to be in an environment that had a broader idea of ​​what a graduate student could be. So I went to the University of Washington, where I remember, during prospective student weekend, a [of the other students] had gone to pastry school, and another had been [in] the Peace Corps. I was drawn to it. But even then, my first instinct was to sweep the acting background. The 11 years of absence, the MFA, the film I had made, the TV, I didn’t talk about it because I thought I was taken seriously, I needed to be purely scientific, and that’s it.

It took me several years in this graduate program to get to the point where this unique experience could actually help me. I had a mentor who encouraged me. She’s a chemical engineer, and she was a professor at the University of California, Riverside, at the time, and she’s from Ghana. She said, “Your theatrical experience is your superpower.” I had never thought of that before. It took me a while to get used to the fact that there is no fourth wall in science. But once I discovered that this unique journey could really help me become a better scientist, everything just got better for me.

One thing that I think your acting and astronomical careers share is the need for a sense of empathy. Acting is more than pretending to be someone. He tries to understand experiences, what they mean and how they shape people. And I feel like that’s something that would be really useful for a teacher. How has your acting career affected your role as a teacher and mentor?

I like this question. I think that helped me. In astronomy, it didn’t seem like my feelings were so relevant; it was about what I could produce, what I could understand, what I could synthesize. This very objective quality of the physical sciences was considered more important, or that was my point of view. So I get into acting, and it’s like, “No, we want to know how you feel.” It took a few digs. But once I had that, I felt more fully alive and was able to identify long dormant feelings, including empathy, which is one of the key feelings to remember when playing a character.

That’s why I like this question so much, because I think the type of counselor I am is informed by this more authentic, more emotional, and more holistic side of myself. It is not about hiding feelings or fixing them or getting students to stop having feelings. Once we accept the feelings, they pass. In the past, I was so attached to whatever feeling I had, I thought that feeling meant the truth. But I have so many feelings in any given day. I think if I hadn’t been on an acting program, I might not have been as aware of this as I am today.

You write that the sky was your first love, it has been a constant for you. But how have your feelings about it evolved as you’ve evolved in your career and as a parent?

It’s been months I haven’t looked up since becoming a mom. Certainly, in theater school, I was like, “I’m done with that; now I do this. But when you leave a dream, it never goes away. You continue your journey, but you will eventually catch up. And that’s what happened to me. I started looking back.

Ever since I became a mom, it’s been important to me to share this love of the night sky with my daughter. I wrote about this time when there was a comet passing near Earth, and it had a 7,000-year orbit, and it wasn’t visible in the night sky until 9 p.m. And it was well after bedtime. I had this crisis of conscience. The astronomer part of me was like, “But this is space!” And the other part of me was like, “We’re finally putting her on a regular sleep schedule, and I really like sleeping,” you know? Eventually, I just had to give up. I went up the hill and saw her through binoculars, and I knew there would be more comets to see in her lifetime. There’s always a part of me that says, “I’m not doing enough.” But every time I look up, especially to the moon, that’s where I feel most grounded. I always come back to myself.

In the book, you mention that you love Saturn’s moon Iapetus because of its different hemispheres and describe how this idea of ​​polarity appeals to you. And that somehow explains your journey, which includes contradictions but also mixtures that make more sense than you might think. You have a beautiful passage about your name, Aomawa, and how vowel sounds carry their own meaning just by being. And that’s how I sometimes think of astronomy: we can learn about stars, nebulae and galaxies; we know the physics behind them. But there is also poetry in the fact that they exist. Do you think these disparate ideas are more related than they appear?

Yes yes. That’s why I created the Rising Stargirls program. At first it was “Hey, I have this interesting theatrical background. Could this be helpful in helping young girls of color explore the universe?” And then I delved into the literature on astronomy education and found that actually there is precedent that creative exercises, literary exercises, role-playing exercises actually increase girls’ confidence in asking and answering questions in science. I now understand that astronomy and the theater were both related to my love of stories. Everything has a story. Even planets and stars have their own stories – stories of their births, stories of their evolution and stories of their deaths. And the way planets and stars are influenced by their environment contributes to this story, and therefore also for humans.

With Rising Stargirls, college girls of color aren’t just being told, “She’s a star; that’s what a galaxy is. Now regurgitate that information on a test. We say, “You are part of the universe. And because the creative arts are inherently personal, you’ll not only learn about these astronomical phenomena, but also write poems about them and draw artists’ depictions. You will process this information through the lens of your own experience and your own family history. How you feel about the universe matters. What you think of the universe matters.

I think science and art work best when linked because I can process the human experience more holistically. In science there is poetry, and in poetry there is science – anyone who has written poems or studied poetry understands that there is structure within. They are not as separate as I once thought.

In the book, you sometimes write as if the text were a dialogue: there are places where you make a statement or share an anecdote, then write: “Do you feel like that too? or “Does this happen to you?” It’s so effective and moving. You mentioned earlier the idea of ​​breaking the fourth wall, and that’s how it is. What were you trying to do with these questions?

I’m so glad you asked this question. It was intentional. Natalie Goldberg is my writing teacher and I’ve been doing workshops with her for over 20 years now. At a workshop she organized a few years ago, I read some early versions of the book. I hadn’t yet found the personal and scientific narrative balance. I was pouring out a bunch of science stuff over and over in long stretches of text without mentioning the staff, and the other writers in the room called me out on it. Natalie suggested looking to the bigger picture and really speaking to the reader. So I decided to play with that.

There are parts of the book where I really wanted to address the reader directly. It’s not just them reading my story…I wanted them to incorporate theirs [journey] as [they were] exploring. I wanted to break the fourth wall, and I wanted readers to feel like that [was] a story for them.

