USA vs Netherlands: All you need to know, how to watch USWNT Game 2





The United States Women’s National Team will face perhaps their toughest test of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 group stage on Wednesday night, when they take on the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand. The match is a highly anticipated rematch of the 2019 World Cup final, which the USWNT won 2-0. But that doesn’t mean Wednesday will be easy at all.

Both teams won their opening matches, with the United States beating Vietnam, 3-0, and the Netherlands beating Portugal, 1-0. Now they meet for a key clash in Group E.

We’ve rounded up everything you need to know before kick-off.

How to watch USA vs Netherlands:

+ The game will air on FOX and the FOX Sports app with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday. Full replays of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be available on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app. Here’s how to watch every match in the tournament.

What you need to know about the game against the Netherlands:

+ What should American fans know about the Netherlands? Doug McIntyre explained what makes the Dutch dangerous, key players and history with the USWNT in his scouting report.

+ The United States watched the Dutch well on Sunday. And compared to Vietnam, the Netherlands will represent a colossal advance in terms of quality. If the USWNT hopes to achieve their original goal of dominating the group and securing the more favorable Round of 16 that comes with it, winning this game is imperative.

+ The United States Women’s National Team squandered a slew of golden scoring opportunities against Vietnam. Those are the kinds of chances the United States can’t afford to waste against the Netherlands on Wednesday in what USWNT legend Carli Lloyd calls “a group stage final.” How can Americans be more ruthless in goal? Few know better than Lloyd, whose 134 goals for his country rank fourth, male or female, in international football history.

+ Talented, skilful and determined, the Dutch are exceptionally well prepared to face the USWNT World Champion, but there is one area where the United States feels they have the advantage. Scare. Throughout the history of the national team program, the United States has grown and stayed great, stronger, more ruthless and more intimidating than any team that has had the misfortune to face it. For the Dutch side, however, the team say they are not afraid.

Has the Netherlands proven to be a SERIOUS threat to the USWNT?

+ USWNT superstar Alex Morgan tries to put a missed penalty behind her, a mistake she knows the team can’t afford to repeat against the Netherlands. Fortunately, for an American at the World Cup, having his penalty saved by a goalkeeper is rarer than missing the target outright. Morgan was the first USWNT player to save a PK since American icon Mia Hamm was turned down by Norwegian goalkeeper Bente Nordby in 2003. (Separately, on the subject of Alex Morgan, she embraces her first World Cup experience as a mother. “When she’s here, I know I’m playing dual roles, as a mom and a soccer player,” she said.)

+ Sophia Smith lives up to the hype and more. The young USWNT star produced a masterpiece in the team’s opener against Vietnam, scoring twice and grabbing an assist (putting her well in the running for the Golden Boot). Expectations heading into the tournament were that Smith would grab his moment this summer more than any other USWNT player. And his supreme confidence certainly helps. “From day one, I’ve been a winner,” Smith said. “I have to win. It makes me sick to lose anything. Card games, anything. When it comes to football, I just find a way.”

+ Will Rose Lavelle regain her starting spot against the Netherlands? The USWNT could use Lavelle’s finesse and slippery ability to get out of tight situations on the ground and create opportunities, especially against the Dutch who pose a more tactical and physical threat than Vietnam. And the team has reason to believe the 2019 World Cup hero is set for a recall.

+ Julie Ertz was stable and was present on the pitch against Vietnam despite an unexpected switch to centre-back. She was always talking to her teammates, keeping the backline organized and not letting any Vietnamese players get behind her. She made some important tackles and also had a few chances to score. Will Ertz stop there?

+ It’s hard to quibble too much with a decisive multi-goal World Cup win and a clean sheet at the other end, but USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski and his players also know they’ll need to be much more effective in net against the Netherlands than they were against Vietnam.

+ “World Cup NOW” team Jimmy Conrad, Leslie Osborne, Melissa Ortiz and Stu Holden previewed the colossal tilt and explained how the Dutch can expose some weakness in Team USA.

“The first time the US team will be tested defensively” – Ari Hingst on the USWNT’s upcoming game against the Netherlands

Introduction to the USWNT:

+ New to this version of the USWNT? Check out our complete guide to the 23 Women’s List and Carli Lloyd’s look at the 15 most important American players. Our panel of FOX experts also debated the team’s most important player.

+ Lindsey Horan’s name may not come to mind as quickly as Alex Morgan or Megan Rapinoe, at least not yet. But the USWNT co-captain has a clear goal to help her team. “We have a lot of young players taking part in this World Cup,” she said. “But it’s more about making them as confident as possible in their abilities.”

+ The United States Women’s National Team has a chance to make history this summer if it wins a record fifth title and third in a row. Only four teams succeeded each other. No nation has completed the treble. Here’s more on the American Quest. Incidentally, the entire hunt for the US title is being followed for a Netflix docuseries.

+ Wondering how the United States is coming out of this opening phase? First, get to know the teams also in Group E. Then, take a look at the teams that our experts believe pose the biggest threat to USA’s triple-round hopes.

Will the USWNT ALWAYS win the group against the Netherlands and Portugal?

The editor picks our favorite pre-game reads:

+ The USWNT is rooted in one simple goal: to leave the game better than you found it for posterity. It is based on a bond created and maintained by a mentorship proudly transmitted from generation to generation. This year’s squad has three players who perfectly exemplify this. (Read Laken Litman on the USWNT Mentoring Circle)

+ Trinity Rodman is a candidate to be a star of the USWNT and yes, she is the daughter of Dennis Rodman. And not only has she surfed the internet for years, but she still uses her hardwood techniques to enjoy her own football game. “I watched my dad play a lot more than people really know,” she said. “Besides [USC transfer DJ Rodman] I lived to watch my dad’s music videos.” (Read Martin Rogers on how Trinity models his game after his dad’s)

+ For the 2015 World Champion U.S. Women’s National Team, the 99ers were the inspiration. But for this version of the national team, the 2015 squad is the touchstone. (Read Doug McIntyre on how this young roster was shaped by the 2015 squad)

+ Alex Morgan’s father, Mike, never misses his daughter’s games. Literally. Since Alex was 14, Mike reckons he’s been to every game. “He’s literally everything,” Megan Rapinoe said. (Read Laken Litman on Father of Ultimate Football)

+ The 2023 version of the USWNT has three mothers on the list, matching a previous record set in 2015. But it wasn’t always this way. “I’m so grateful to the women before me who fought for athlete moms,” said Alex Morgan. (Read Laken Litman on USWNT’s “badass” OG moms)

