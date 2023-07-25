Hampshire History and Hiking the South Downs





This article was produced by National Geographic Traveler (UK).

Alfred the Great made Winchester the first capital of England in 871, and the city of Hampshire remained at the center of activity for a long time. Narrow streets lined with medieval and Georgian buildings offer a glimpse into the past. Nearby South Downs National Park can also be accessed via the South Downs Way. The trail, a 100-mile walk and bike path, runs from Winchester to Eastbourne.

A thing to do

The Winchester City Mill is powered by the Itchen River, which runs through the city, and dates back at least 1,000 years to the reign of King Alfred. This National Trust building houses a café that often serves cakes containing flour made on site. The village of Chawton is a short drive away. Here is the Jane Austen House, where the famous author spent his last years. Her objects on display in her pretty villa include a small table on which she worked on classic novels.

place to eat

Forte Kitchen is an award-winning restaurant serving simple yet delicious British fare with wild mushrooms on sourdough toast. Settle in at The Old Vine, an 18th-century inn. With wooden beams and a roaring bonfire on cold nights, it’s a cozy place to enjoy classic pub fare like Hampshire ham or pie of the day.

don’t miss

Take a guided tour of Winchester Cathedral and learn why it took nearly 500 years to build. If you choose the tower tour, you can go up to the rooftop for great views of the city and beyond.

we like

The Great Hall is all the remains of Winchester Castle, built by William the Conqueror in 1067. You witnessed events firsthand, from lavish banquets to treason trials, and the medieval round table set in the far wall is often associated with the legend of King Arthur.

No English city break is complete without a stay at a former inn.

place to stay

The Wykeham Arms, a former coaching inn dating back to 1755, is just around the corner from the cathedral, above a popular pub. Stay in the Hamilton Suite, featuring characteristic brick walls, historic picture frames, stunning chandeliers and a soaking roll-top bathtub. Breakfast is served in the pub downstairs and ranges from full English to avocado toast. Doubles at 159, B&B.

