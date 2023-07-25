This is the end of the special US-Israeli relationship.





The special relationship of the Americas with Israel has, for the foreseeable future, come to an end.

Many will deny it. Many hope that is not the case. But the damage that has been done cannot be easily repaired. A relationship based on shared values ​​cannot be easily restored once it is clear that those values ​​are no longer shared.

For years, Israel argued that it was the Americas’ essential ally in the Middle East because it was the only state in the region that was a democracy and not a theocracy or autocracy like all of its neighbors.

This is no longer the case.

While much of the blame for this turn of events must rest with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right coalition of Jewish nationalists, some rests with American leaders who, to varying degrees, have for years refused to acknowledge Israel’s drift toward authoritarianism or, for that matter, its serial abuse of millions of people who lived within the borders it controlled.

Just a week ago, only nine people in the US Congress dared to speak out against the lie that Israel was not a racist state. This despite decades of denying basic human rights to Palestinians in territories over which he asserted power simply because they were Palestinians.

The chorus of American leaders who regularly promised Israeli leaders that we would be with them (no matter what they did) called on Netanyahu and the thugs he gathered around him to do their best. Israeli leaders knew there was no price to pay. They knew that American aid would continue to arrive. They knew that American leaders would apologize or cover up their crimes, prevent the UN from taking action against them, and perpetuate the myth that they were Democrats when they were becoming less and less so.

A protester wearing a mask depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes part in a sit-in to block the entrance to the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem on July 24, 2023.

Menahem Kahana/Getty

It is, of course, infuriating and telling that it took the most brazen assault on the democratic rights of Jewish Israelis to realize the decadence within Israeli politics at the level it finds itself today.

This is due in part to the natural and guaranteed support that has long existed for Israel due to its origins as a refuge for Jews fleeing the horrors of the Holocaust and seeking a homeland from which they could control their own destiny. This is partly because Israel was created to be a democracy, built around ideals similar to those upon which the United States was founded. This is partly because Israel was a valued Cold War ally, a powerful counterforce to Soviet friends in a vital region of the world.

We must also recognize that part of the support for Israel was due to the political influence of its supporters among the American electorate, from Zionist Jews to evangelical Christians. Some of these supporters have been particularly good at making any wavering support from political leaders toxic. This was accomplished through multiple means, but among these was the drawing of sharp red lines, such as the argument that not supporting the ethno-nationalist policies of the government of Israel amounted to anti-Semitism.

Politicians from both US parties have therefore failed to criticize Netanyahu enough as he bulldozes Palestinian settlements or changes Israeli laws to steer the country in a more theocratic direction.

Even when Netanyahu, frustrated that his support for the Democrats was not enthusiastic enough, turned openly partisan by embracing the GOP and, in particular, the MAGA GOP, it continued. Those who criticized Israel were ostracized and condemned. Trump offered Bibi a blank check and in exchange was offered a train station and settlement named after her.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with former US President Donald Trump.

Kobi Gideon/Getty

In recent months, as Netanyahu sought to change Israel’s laws to eviscerate the power and independence of its Supreme Court, while the Biden administration offered increasingly strong words warning the Israeli government not to do so, no major changes have been made to US plans to continue providing billions of dollars in military and other aid to Israel. Netanyahu’s promises which (to Israeli observers) were clearly lies were accepted.

More recently, this tolerance for outrageous behavior was further frayed when, following outright lies from Netanyahu about the nature of Bidens’ support for him, the US president took the extraordinary step of contacting New York Times columnist Tom Friedman to help him communicate the truth about what he said to the Israeli prime minister, so that Bibi could no longer continue to twist Bidens’ words as he had done.

But with the passage of the first part of Netanyahu’s plan to strip the powers of Israel’s Supreme Court, it must be clear that the lies were lies, that the intent is undeniably undemocratic, that we no longer share the values ​​we once celebrated with Israel, and that the relationship needs to be reassessed.

Strikingly, some staunch supporters of the traditional US-Israel relationship, such as former US ambassadors to Israel Martin Indyk and Daniel Kurtzer, have declared what was previously unthinkable: that the US must consider stopping military aid to Israel.

They are right. We have to examine it. We must, as Tom Friedman argued in The Times, use our special history with Israel to support democracy there.

But we must recognize that Israeli policy has changed and if hundreds of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets to protest the actions of the Netanyahu coalition, the damage already done is likely to be compounded. More aggressive actions to colonize forcibly occupied territories are likely to follow. More blows to Israeli democracy are likely to follow. Even if the protests grow, divisions within Israeli politics are likely to persist for a long time.

American leaders must recognize that the policy of biting their tongues when the Israeli government brutalizes the Palestinians or when it has telegraphed its next attacks on its own democracy has been a failure.

Stronger stages were claimed earlier. Stronger measures are needed now.

It is, of course, infuriating and telling that it took the most brazen assault on the democratic rights of Jewish Israelis to realize the decadence within Israeli politics at the level it finds itself today.

Aid to Israel cannot be a blank check. It must be motivated by American interests. And currently, the Netanyahu government (which also remained on the fence when the US called for support in Ukraine) is not acting in that interest.

Surprisingly, a senior US government official told me recently that as the US pursues normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, it is the Israeli government rather than that of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (also known as the head of MBSa with whom they have had bad blood) that is proving the most difficult to deal with.

American political leaders must finally discard the specious argument that opposing the actions of a racist Israeli government that disregards international law and basic human rights is somehow anti-Semitic. No one does more damage to the legitimacy of the State of Israel than the current Israeli government. No one is a greater threat to the State of Israel than Netanyahu and his coalition.

The only way to rekindle the special relationship is to establish that the United States and Israel are truly bound by genuinely shared values. We need to be clear about what this means and the concrete costs of not restoring these values ​​as guiding principles of the Israeli government.

We must also recognize that it means protecting the rights not only of Israeli Jews, but also of Palestinians, to make democracy and the transparent rule of law accessible to all who live within the borders, not only of the State of Israel, but of the territories over which it exercises its authority. Because giving the Israeli government permission to abuse the rights of the Palestinians is part of what sent the message that we will tolerate the other abuses they committed afterwards.

It must also be recognized that Netanyahu hopes (and perhaps believes) to be able to restore the privileged relationship pending the re-election of Donald Trump. He knows that a Trump administration would not only be as contemptuous of democracy as he is, but would seek to implement similar policies, in part because Trump (like Netanyahu) shares a desire to use power as a way to avoid jail time for past crimes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court on January 23

Abir Sultan/Getty

Of course, the consequence of a re-establishment of ties based on a further debasement of the principles on which the two governments were once founded would mean something far worse than the end of an international relationship. It would mean a devastating blow to democracy and the rule of law worldwide. It would be a catastrophe both for nations and for the planet.

We have arrived at this dangerous moment by failing to recognize and actively work to stop the enemies of our values, our position and our security. Given the stakes and the precariousness of the current situation in both countries, we must use all the legal levers at our disposal to repair the damage already caused and stop a further erosion of the foundations of our societies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/this-is-the-end-of-the-us-israel-special-relationship The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos