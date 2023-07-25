Naoya Inoue vs Stephen Fulton Date: UK Start Times, Openings, Live Stream and How the Japanese Star Follows Aim to Become Four Weight Class Champion





Naoya Inoue will today face off American fighter Steven Fulton for the super bantamweight unification championship.

The Japanese star has been world champion in three different weight classes and aims to add a fourth weight class to his collection.

Inoue is a star in a lower weight class. Source: Getty

Fulton is poised to make history by becoming the first man to stop Inoue. Credit: Ryan Hafey/PBC

The 30-year-old ‘Monster’ boasts a 24-0-0 record and hopefully no one will stop it.

However, Fulton has been the holder of the combined super bantamweight belt since 2021 and is also undefeated in his pro career.

Tensions also increased after Fulton’s trainer, Wahid Rahim, accused Inoue of overwrapping his hands and potentially endangering his man.

But despite this, Fulton still gained weight at 121.9lbs and Inoue at 121.7lbs.

Inoue vs Fulton: Dates and How to Follow

This 12-round super bantamweight title fight is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25th.

It will be held at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Basic cards will be processed at 9.30am UK time.

The main ringwalk is scheduled for 12pm UK time.

It will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with broadcasts starting at 9:30 a.m.

Sky Go customers can stream the action via laptop or mobile device, while non-Sky customers can watch the action on NOW TV.

A one-day pass costs 11.99 or 34.99 per month.

talkSPORT will provide live updates and talkSPORT.com will get the best response in Japan.

To watch talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click here for the live stream.

You can also listen via the talkSPORT app, DAB digital radio, smart speaker, 1089 or 1053 AM.

It will be a fiery encounterCredit: Naoki Fukuda Inoue vs Fulton: Undercard

subject to change

MAIN EVENT: Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue – for Fulton’s WBC and WBO super-bantamweight titles Robeisy Ramirez vs Satoshi Shimizu – for Ramirez’s WBO featherweight title Chihiro Iwashita vs. ki Takei vs. Ronnie Baldonado Yuki Kajitani vs. Masato Shinoda Inoue vs Fulton: What has been said?

Inoue isn’t often a challenger, but the change motivated him more.

At a press conference before the game, he said, “I haven’t become a challenger in five years, and thanks to that, my motivation has increased. I think I can do better than before.

“I’m excited about this fight and how I’m going to play. I’ve seen Fulton’s movies and I think he’s a very intelligent fighter.

“I think he’s very calm and a great boxer.”

