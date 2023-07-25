Chinese base in Cambodia nears completion to challenge US naval power





China has made significant progress in building a naval base in Cambodia and is close to completing a jetty that could accommodate an aircraft carrier, satellite images show.

Images taken by BlackSky, a US commercial imaging company that monitors the construction of the Ream naval base, show a near-complete pier strikingly similar in size and design to a pier the Chinese military uses at its only overseas base in Djibouti.

The Pentagon believes China is building a facility in Cambodia to bolster its ability to project naval power. China and Cambodia have denied that the People’s Liberation Army has access to the base.

China has a larger navy than the United States, but lacks the extensive international network of bases and logistical facilities needed to function as a deep-sea navy capable of sailing around the world. Access to a base in the Gulf of Thailand would also provide a strategic advantage to China.

There was a debate within the [US] government on what exactly China would do with the base and why it would be better than a base in the South China Sea or on Hainan Island, a former US intelligence official has said.

Over the past decade, China has built a number of military bases on reefs and reclaimed land in the South China Sea. But a base in another country could complicate any US military response to conflict.

If the United States and China go to war, the United States could simply bomb bases in the South China Sea. But in the case of this base, we would bomb Cambodian territory, the former official said.

Dennis Wilder, a former CIA expert on the Chinese military, said the Ream base would have its greatest strategic value if tensions in the South China Sea boiled over into a military confrontation.

[It] would also expand and improve China’s naval operational capabilities to the strategic shipping lanes of the Strait of Malacca, a vital choke point in any conflict with the United States and its regional allies, Wilder added.

A spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in the United States said Cambodia said its constitution prohibits foreign military bases on its soil and that the construction is aimed at building Cambodia’s capacity. In March, China and Cambodia held their first naval exercise in Cambodian territorial waters.

China frequently responds to criticism by saying that the US military has hundreds of military installations around the world, including in Asia.

Washington recently reached an agreement with Manila that will give the US military access to four new bases in the Philippines. Lloyd Austin will this week become the first US Secretary of Defense to visit Papua New Guinea, in a visit that comes after the two countries signed a security pact that will allow the Pentagon access to bases in the country.

A naval base [in Cambodia] increases China’s regional influence in Southeast Asia, suggesting the developing world is rapidly becoming an arena for US-China military competition, said Evan Medeiros, a China expert at Georgetown University. Africa and Latin America could be next.

BlackSky says the first signs of construction of the pier, which is long enough to accommodate warships including aircraft carriers, arrived in July 2022. China has been building the pier rapidly since late 2022, images show.

Harrison Prtat, associate director of the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at think tank CSIS, said the Ream jetty was similar to the Djibouti jetty, both having a 335-meter section that could accommodate a Chinese aircraft carrier.

The similarity to the Djibouti jetty is certainly another indicator that China is likely involved in the construction, Prtat said. The dispute is about how the facilities would be used.

