Russo-Ukrainian war latest: Putin launches drone strikes in Kiev as air raid sirens roar across capital





Everyone’s afraid: Wagner’s arrival in Belarus sparks panic in Polish border towns

Sign up for breaking news emails to receive free real-time breaking news alerts delivered straight to your inbox.Sign up for free breaking news emails.

Russia launched new drone strikes against Kiev and other areas early Tuesday morning, Ukraine said.

The Kremlin has used Iranian-made Shahed drones to strike Kiev for the sixth time this month, but all have been shot down, said Serhi Popko, head of the Kyiv military administration.

Airstrike sirens echoed across the capital, and attacks were also reported in northern and central Ukraine, but not in the south. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to buildings.

Air defense spokesman Yuri Inat said air defenses were active in the three northern provinces.

About 10 drones have been recorded and the information is becoming clearer, he told Ukrainian television, adding that up to five were destroyed.

Prior to this, thousands of Wagner Group mercenaries had arrived in Belarus after the group’s short-lived rebellion, a military monitoring group said.

Between 3,450 and 3,650 soldiers were moved to a camp close to Asifovichi, a town 230 kilometers (140 miles) north of the Ukrainian border, said Belorussky Hajun, an activist group that tracks troop movements in Ukraine.

Key PointsShow Latest Update 1690274765Russia Begins New Attack in Kiev

Russia launched new drone strikes on Kiev and parts of central and northern Ukraine early on Tuesday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

There have also been no reports of new attacks on southern Ukraine, which have been attacked almost every night since Russia withdrew on July 17 an agreement allowing safe exports of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

Russia has used Iranian-made Shahed drones to attack Kiev for the sixth time this month, but all have been shot down, said Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv military administration.

Air raid warnings have been sounding in the Kyiv region for more than 3 hours and 30 minutes. Local governor Ruslan Kravchenko said falling debris set fields on fire, but no damage or casualties were reported.

Air defense spokesman Yuri Inat said air defenses were active in the three northern provinces.

“About 10 drones were recorded and the information is becoming clearer,” he told Ukrainian television, adding that up to five were destroyed.

A man works on the wreckage of an apartment building destroyed by a Russian missile attack in Odessa, Ukraine, on Sunday.

(PA wire)

Matt Mathers Jul 25, 2023 09:46

1690278037UN warns of mines near occupied nuclear power plants.

UN nuclear inspectors at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Russian-occupied Ukraine reported seeing anti-personnel mines around the site as Kiev pursued a counterattack against Kremlin forces after a 17-month war.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi said: “Having explosives on site violates IAEA safety standards and nuclear security guidelines and imposes additional psychological pressure on plant personnel.”

However, the detonation of mines located between the inner and outer perimeter barriers “should not affect the nuclear safety and security systems at the site,” the statement added.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Matt Mathers Jul 25 2023 10:40

1690272443 Ukraine gets small gains from the south – Kiev

Ukraine has made small advances against Russian forces in the southern region, the Ukrainian military said.

Military staff spokesman Andriy Kovaliov said Ukrainian forces had made gains in the southeast direction of the town of Staromayorske, near settlements recaptured by Ukraine in the Donetsk region last month.

Kiev has reclaimed more than 192 square kilometers of land in the south and 35 square kilometers in the east since launching a counterattack, a senior defense official said Monday.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Matt Mathers Jul 25, 2023 09:07

1690271113Drone Strikes Moscow and Crimea as Russia Attacks Danube River Ports

Two drones crashed into a building in Moscow, a Russian official said. One crashed near the Ministry of Defense in the city center.

No one was hurt in the drone strike early Monday morning, but a senior Ukrainian official said more attacks were likely in the future.

One drone struck near a Moscow building where Russian forces are briefing, a symbolic blow that highlights the range of such drones.

Matt Mathers Jul 25 2023 08:45

1690269422Russian Diplomat “There is no discussion on restoring the grain agreement” – RIA

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday that talks on resuming trade in grain exports to the Black Sea were not currently underway, the RIA news agency reported.

The agreement, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July, aimed to avert a global food crisis by enabling safe exports of grain cut off by the war in Ukraine.

Russia announced last week that it was withdrawing from the agreement.

(AP)

Matt Mathers Jul 25, 2023 08:17

1690264499Russia targeted Odessa because it believed Ukraine was storing military assets there, says UK MoD.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense has claimed that Russia is now less politically constrained after leaving the Black Sea Grain Initiative and that it has been attacking the Odessa port more in recent days because it believes Ukraine is storing military equipment there.

Since July 28, Russia has carried out a larger number of long-range attacks against Odessa and other areas in southern Ukraine. These strikes involved an unusually high number of AS-4 KITCHEN missiles, a 5.5-ton weapon originally designed to destroy aircraft carriers, the Pentagon said in an updated intelligence update today.

It added that the Russian attack damaged several grain silos in the Kronomorsk port and historic city center south of Odessa.

The Pentagon pointed out that Russia yesterday extended its one-way drone strike to a dock on the Danube, about 200 meters from the border with Romania.

Russia generally refrained from attacking civilian infrastructure in the southern port area from August last year to June this year, when the Black Sea grain trade is still valid, the ministry said.

Because Russia has failed to renew the agreement, the Kremlin is less constrained politically and is attempting to strike targets in Odessa because it believes Ukraine is storing military assets in the region. It added that Russia’s airstrike campaign since the start of the war was characterized by poor intelligence and a poorly functioning targeting process.

Arfan Rai Jul 25, 2023 06:54

1690262229The fourth and fifth blocking modes of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Officials at the Russian installation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant said the facility’s fourth and fifth blocks had gone into shutdown mode for inspection purposes.

In order to carry out a scheduled technical inspection of the plant’s equipment No. 5, the management of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant decided to put it into cold shutdown, the administration said on its Telegram channel.

To supply steam for the plant’s own needs, the reactor plant at power unit No. 4 was put into a hot shutdown.

The plant had been under Russian control since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and was under constant shelling from both sides, threatening the safety of the nuclear plant.

Arfan Rai Jul 25, 2023 06:17

1690261735 Grain and fertilizer exports to Moscow on the agenda of the Russia-Africa Summit

Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador Oleg Ozerov said today that Russia’s grain and fertilizer exports will be discussed in Moscow and other countries participating in the Russia-Africa summit.

Ozerov told Russian state news agency RIA that one of the topics of discussion would be the creation of a logistical corridor, a hub, not only for food and fertilizer, but for all other products produced by the Russian Federation.

He said the idea of ​​creating such a logistical corridor and grain hub looks promising and feasible.

This comes one week after Russia withdrew from a year-long Black Sea grain deal that guaranteed safe exports of Ukrainian grain to the rest of the world, saying Russia’s terms for the deal extension had been ignored.

The summit kicks off in St. Petersburg on Thursday and will engage Moscow and the West in a diplomatic battle for influence in Africa.

Arfan Rai Jul 25, 2023 06:08

1690260111 Air raid sirens sound all night in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Air Force said air raid sirens had sounded over most of eastern Ukraine starting at 1:40 a.m. (10:40 p.m. GMT) today for more than three hours.

At 5:30 a.m., the Air Force said on its Telegram channel that there was a new attack threat against Ukraine’s eastern and southeastern regions using ballistic weapons and had issued an airstrike warning for the region.

Arfan Rai Jul 25, 2023 05:41

1690255002Russia launches sixth airstrike on Kiev this month

Russia launched airstrikes against Kiev in the early hours of this morning, the sixth bombing of the Ukrainian capital this month, the Kyiv military administration said.

Air raid alerts had been sounding continuously for more than three hours in the city and other eastern parts of the country.

The attack was carried out using Iranian-made Shahed drones and, according to preliminary information, all drones were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense system, said Serhiy Popko, head of the Kiev military administration.

Information was still being gathered, but there were no casualties or serious damage, he added.

Arfan Rai Jul 25, 2023 04:16

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/ukraine-russia-war-wagner-group-latest-b2381216.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos