Lidl US to appoint another new CEO, report says





Dive Brief: Michal Lagunionek, CEO of Lidl in the United States, will step down in four weeks from the position he has held since April 2021, German publication Lebensmittel Zeitung reported on Monday. Joel Rampoldt, partner and managing director at consulting firm AlixPartners, will replace Lagunionek in the top spot, according to an internal memo obtained by the outlet, making him the fourth person to take on the lead role since the US channel launched in 2017. Rampoldt is in the top spot at Lidl US with no prior experience at Lidl, Lebensmittel Zeitung noted. Lidl has a reputation for appointing internal executives to lead national operations. Overview of the dive:

In the internal memo, Lidl CEO Kenneth McGrath said the appointment of Rampoldt, an American, is an important step on the way to establishing the discounter firmly in the United States, according to Lebensmittel Zeitung.

The appointment of an outsider with no prior experience to run Lidl in the US is highly unusual for the food company, the publication notes. Lidl often moves its executives from one country to another in order to improve its results and maintain the consistency of its operations.

At AlixPartners, Rampoldt focuses on sales and improving retailer margins by working on pricing, promotions, assortment, location, freshness and supplier negotiations, according to Rampoldt’s company biography. Rampoldt joined AlixPartners in 2018.

Prior to AlixPartners, Rampoldt worked at consultancy firms KPMG and Oliver Wyman and also held senior roles at marketing services firm Digitas and AT&T.

Lagunionek will coach Rampoldt before returning to Europe, according to Lebensmittel Zeitung. Lidl US did not respond to a request for comment by press time. Grocery Dive has also contacted Lidl’s US parent company, Schwarz Group, as well as AlixPartners for confirmation and further information.

Prior to being selected for the CEO role, Lagunionek was head of the retail division in Poland and had 20 years of experience at Lidl. Lagunionek replaced Johannes Fieber, who took over the reins at Lidl in 2018 after the discounter had a disappointing start in the United States. Lidl’s US division has also seen a revolving door of executive appointments to his post as chairman.

Lidl, which began operating in the United States in 2013 and opened its first stores in 2017, has faced stiff competition from traditional grocers as well as discount rival Aldi, which has operated in the United States since the 1970s and is rapidly expanding its store fleet across the country. In the months since opening in the US, Lidl has made numerous changes to its store design and site selection strategy, highlighting the strategic mistakes it has made in trying to shake up the market.

Lidl’s US business has seen a series of management changes and recently reported store closures. Earlier this year, Lidl US laid off about 200 company employees as part of a restructuring effort aimed at improving its financial situation.

Jeff Wells contributed reporting for this story.

